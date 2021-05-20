Apartment Therapy's Maxwell Ryan on maximizing small spaces

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is Jean Brownhill, trained architect and founder of Sweeten. Any homeowner dreaming of a brighter kitchen, a bigger bathroom, or a gut renovation on a lovely piece of land has a single challenge: to find and partner with a contractor capable of doing the job right, for a fair price. To help navigate that often intimidating conundrum, Jean Brownhill founded Sweeten — a product of her long experience with the world of architecture and construction. Sweeten was the product of her own effort to perform a gut renovation on a wood-frame house in Brooklyn’s Bedstuy neighborhood. “We’re a two-sided marketplace that helps homeowners and small business owners connect with the best general contractors,” Brownhill says. “We offer expert advice, financial protection, and platform tools, all the way to completion of your project.” It’s all engineered to streamline an expensive, often messy process. “When I started the company back in 2011, the mission was the same then as it is now — and that is to help people renovate fearlessly.”