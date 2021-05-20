Wool - Ordered to Series by AppleTV - Rebecca Ferguson to Star

Fox has ordered the drama series “The Cleaning Lady” for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. The one-hour show was originally ordered to pilot last year, but production was delayed by the pandemic. Elodie Young stars as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.