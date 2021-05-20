newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Wool - Ordered to Series by AppleTV - Rebecca Ferguson to Star

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ today announced a series order for “Wool,” a world building drama series based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels that will star Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “Mission: Impossible” films), who will also serve as executive producer. “Wool” will be written by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost (“Band of Brothers,” “Justified”) and directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum (“Defending Jacob,” “The Imitation Game”).

www.spoilertv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Stephen King
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Carlton Cuse
Person
John Ridley
Person
Rose Byrne
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
J.j. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appletv#Drama Series#Sag Award#Starring In Drama#Appletv#New York Times#Academy Award#Amc Studios#Sag Award#Emmy Award#Foundation#Brothers#Wool#Creator Annie Weisman#Executive Producer#Trilogy#Dystopian Novels#Author Hugh Howey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
NAACP
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

Elizabeth Olsen To Star In ‘Love And Death’ Series From ‘Big Little Lies’ Creator & HBO Max

Elizabeth Olsen is no stranger to starring in a TV series. But it’s safe to say that none of her previous TV work compares to the reception she got for her most recent outing, “WandaVision,” which became a cultural phenomenon earlier this year. Well, it appears the actress is ready to venture back to the small screen and make the leap from Disney+ to HBO Max for “Love and Death.”
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Toni Collette to Star in HBO Max’s ‘The Staircase’ With Colin Firth

Toni Collette is heading to HBO Max’s limited series The Staircase to star opposite the previously-announced Colin Firth. The eight-episode crime drama based on the docuseries of the same name follows the case of novelist Michael Peterson (portrayed by Firth) who was accused of murdering his wife in 2001. Collette is set to portray Michael’s wife, Kathleen, in the project, according to Variety.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Fox Orders Drama Series ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Starring Elodie Young

Fox has ordered the drama series “The Cleaning Lady” for the 2021-2022 broadcast season. The one-hour show was originally ordered to pilot last year, but production was delayed by the pandemic. Elodie Young stars as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Halston’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is an Obsessive Genius Who ‘Stopped Giving a Flying F-‘ (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s limited series “Halston” starring Ewan McGregor in the title role of the iconic fashion designer. And seeing as the five-episode show is about how Halston became Halston, it’s only appropriate that this sneak peek begin with McGregor uttering these lines: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.”
MoviesTVLine

Kiefer Sutherland to Star in Espionage Drama Series Ordered at Paramount+

Kiefer Sutherland will return to very familiar territory for his next TV project. The Designated Survivor actor is set to headline an untitled espionage drama newly ordered to series at Paramount+, TVLine has learned. Sutherland will star in the eight-episode series as James Weir, a private espionage operative in the...
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

CBS Orders 'Smallwood' and 'Good Sam' to Series

“Smallwood,” based on the real-life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, stars Pete Holmes, Chi McBride and Katie Lowes. Mark Gross is executive producing and writing, with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James also exec producing and Mark Cendrowski directing. The comedy follows a seemingly ordinary man who, after being laid off from his assembly line job at the GM factory, decides to provide for his family by pursuing his dream of becoming a pro bowler.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg on The Water Man

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg as he made his directorial debut on 'The Water Man'. The 45-year-old actor both directs and stars in the drama flick and explained how he hoped to recreate Spielberg flicks such as 'The Goonies' as they sparked conversation in his family and "didn't speak down" to audiences.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Netflix Gives Series Order to Darren Star Comedy ‘Uncoupled’

Netflix has given a series order to “Uncoupled,” a comedy from Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman about a newly single gay man whose life changes after his husband walks out on him. Netflix has ordered eight half-hour episodes of the single-camera comedy from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Star...
TV SeriesTyler Morning Telegraph

‘Lisey’s Story’: Julianne Moore Is an Unhinged Widow in First Look at Stephen King Series (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is looking to the king of horror for its next limited series with Lisey’s Story, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King. The author has adapted and written the series which is set to debut Friday, June 4, 2021 on the streaming platform. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore leads the all-star eight-episode drama and viewers are getting their first look with a newly-released trailer.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Hello Tomorrow!’: Billy Crudup to Star in Retro-Future AppleTV+ Show

After winning an Emmy for his performance on the AppleTV+ series The Morning Show, Billy Crudup is set to headline his own show at the streamer. The Watchmen and Almost Famous star will executive produce and star in Hello Tomorrow!, a half-hour dramedy series set in a retro-future world. Crudup will play a salesman who tries to convince people to visit the moon.
TV SeriesTVLine

Fox Orders Comedy Pivoting to Series, Starring Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q as 'Impulsive' Besties

Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q are about to make some “impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent” decisions. And where better to do that than Fox?. The network has given a series order to Pivoting, a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring Coupe (Happy Endings), Goodwin (Why Women Kill) and Q (Designated Survivor) as three women whose bond strengthens after the death of their childhood best friend.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

A ‘Magic Order’ TV Series Is Back In Development

Jupiter’s Legacy creator Mark Millar has announced that his upcoming live-action series, The Magic Order, has continued development after being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The show will be based on his comic book franchise of the same name. Netflix purchased Millar’s company, Millarworld, back in 2017. Finally, we...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Developing TV Adaptation Of ‘Invisible Life’ Novels

The Invisible Life trilogy of novels is being adapted for television at HBO. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network is developing a series based on E. Lynn Harris’ books, which follow a young Black man’s journey of sexual discovery as he realizes he is gay. The books have been named some...
Movies985theriver.com

A Minute With: David Oyelowo and ‘The Water Man’ cast

NEW YORK (Reuters) – British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo makes his feature film directorial debut with “The Water Man”, a family drama about a young boy who heads off in search of a legendary figure with magical powers to heal his sick mother. Oyelowo, known for appearing in historical dramas like...
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Magic Order' live-action series back on at Netflix

May 7 (UPI) -- Comic-book creator Mark Millar said the live-action adaptation of The Magic Order is in active development at Netflix after being put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. "Big news! The Magic Order TV show and just as we hired the amazing Olivier Coipel for Vol...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Added A Great Forgotten Denzel Washington Thriller

The 1990s was the Golden Age of the glossy legal thriller, where big stars wore even bigger coats and sought to unravel a conspiracy with far-reaching implications, thanks almost entirely to John Grisham. In the space of just five years, seven of the author’s novels were brought to the silver...