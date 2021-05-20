newsbreak-logo
New York City, NY

Man suspected of biting part of Asian man's finger off in New York arrested, charged with hate crime

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA man suspected of punching and biting part of an Asian American man's finger off while allegedly yelling "go back to your country" in New York City has been arrested, police announced Thursday. The attack is the third on an Asian person in about a three-block radius of New York...

www.nbcnews.com
#Hate Crimes
