Air Jordan 1 High OG "Seafoam" Unveiled: Release Date
One of the greatest shoes of all time is undoubtedly the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It was the first signature shoe worn by Michael Jordan and over the last 36 years, it has received a plethora of dope colorways that have been embedded in our memories. If you are a sneakerhead, you really can't go wrong with these shoes, and every single year, you can count on Jumpman to come through with a plethora of great new models that will have you wanting to go out to the local sneaker shop.www.hotnewhiphop.com