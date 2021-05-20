Air Jordan 1 High OG "Seafoam" Unveiled: Release Date

Jordan Brand will be releasing a new Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro in the fall of 2021 as we bring you new images of the upcoming “Multi-Color” offering. This new rendition of the Air Jordan 1 takes on a high top cut and features a white leather base seen on the side panels and toe with suede placed on the overlays in hues that include beige, blue, purple, and black. More black is then seen on the laces, tongue, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. Black Wings branding on the ankles, mini orange Swooshes on the toes, and orange Nike Air branding on the tongues finish up the design. Current reports have the Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro “Multi-Color” releasing on September 11th for a price tag of $170. Will you be going after a pair? Make sure you click and bookmark our Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro “Multi-Color” hub page to keep up with all the latest images, release information, and other updates.