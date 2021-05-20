newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Seafoam" Unveiled: Release Date

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest shoes of all time is undoubtedly the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It was the first signature shoe worn by Michael Jordan and over the last 36 years, it has received a plethora of dope colorways that have been embedded in our memories. If you are a sneakerhead, you really can't go wrong with these shoes, and every single year, you can count on Jumpman to come through with a plethora of great new models that will have you wanting to go out to the local sneaker shop.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air Jordan#Release Date#White Shoes#Hnhh#Nike Image#Dope Colorways#Sneaker#Green#August#Models#Rare#Base
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Shadow 2.0 Also Dropping in GS Sizing

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shadow 2.0” is scheduled to arrive next weekend, as it’ll be offered in adult and GS sizing only. If you’re a fan of the classic Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow,” this 2.0 version is essentially inspired by that iconic colorway. Covered in the familiar...
Apparelnicekicks.com

A “Light Violet” Air Jordan 1 Mid WMNS Appears

In the past, Jordan Brand has continued to roll out Jordan 1 Mid colorways that are reminiscent of iconic silhouettes. This time, the Jumpman has decided to switch it up with its latest offering. Releasing as a women’s exclusive, the iteration is layered in a white upper with lavender-colored overlays....
ApparelSneakerFiles

This Air Jordan 1 Mid Features Heat Sensitive Panels

Jordan Brand will drop a new Air Jordan 1 Mid that will feature a color-changing upper while using a similar color theme as past releases. Looking closer, this mid-top Air Jordan 1 comes highlighted with the classic ‘Black Toe’ theme while featuring White leather on the upper, and Black adorns the overlays, Swoosh logos, and rubber outsole. Sticking out the most, we have heat-sensitive detailing on the heel, tongue label, and ankle overlay, which changes colors.
Aerospace & Defensekicksonfire.com

Official Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Have A Nike Day

The Nike Air Force 1 Shadow “Have A Nike Day” is introduced and it’s an exclusive iteration of the women’s-exclusive silhouette that is slated to drop soon. Donning a clean color scheme of white, light beige, and yellow tones, the pristine hue is prominent for its base while the cream-like tone adorns its leather overlays.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Twist"

Jordan Brand‘s Summer 2021 retro collection is rife with tweaked takes on classic styles, one of which is the Air Jordan 12 “Twist.” Offering a crisp white and black color scheme enhanced by vibrant metallic red accents, the “Twist” serves as an elevated homage to the Chicago Bulls‘ white uniforms — and now we’ve been given our most detailed look yet at its construction thanks to Instagram leak account Sneakertigger.
Retailkicksonfire.com

Release Date: Nike Air VaporMax Plus Fresh

Part of Nike’s “Fresh” series, take a good look at the upcoming Nike Air VaporMax Plus Fresh. Opting for a bold aesthetic, this Nike Air VaporMax Plus is done in a Black, Bright Crimson, Light Voltage Yellow, and Summit White color scheme. It starts off with a Black neoprene upper paired up with a matching cage overlay, plastic toe cap and nubuck heel. Adding some “oomph” to the design is the gradient VaporMax sole unit and 3M reflective tongues. Finishing details include the Golden rear pull tab that is branded with “FRESH!”
Lifestyleartfire.com

Air Jordan 7 Flint

The Air Jordan 7 doesn¡¯t quite get the of its four preceding silhouettes, but there are certain colorways that make you stand up and take notice. OG¡¯s aside, there are not many colorways that catch your attention, but there are a few ¡ª one of which is set to make a return next year, the Air Jordan 7 ¡°Flint¡±.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Do You Like the Air Jordan 12 Twist?

Scheduled to arrive this summer, more new images of the Air Jordan 12 “Twist” continue to surface online. Draped in a color scheme that’s suited for the warm season, the basketball sneaker flaunts a clean all-white leather construction that is complemented with hits of University Red notably on the upper eyelets, miniature branded side panels, heels, and frontal portion of its outsole. Finally, pops of black throughout and a white rubber outsole tops off the design.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Blake Griffin Unveils Incredible "McLovin" Air Jordan 35 Colorway

Blake Griffin has been with Jordan Brand for a while now and while he doesn't have his own signature shoe, he has been keeping things fresh with a bevy of dope Air Jordan 35 colorways. The Jordan 35 has quickly proven to be one of the best Jumpman silhouettes in quite some time and the new colorways have been doing a great job at keeping all of the hype alive.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

New Images of The Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro Multi-Color

Jordan Brand will be releasing a new Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro in the fall of 2021 as we bring you new images of the upcoming “Multi-Color” offering. This new rendition of the Air Jordan 1 takes on a high top cut and features a white leather base seen on the side panels and toe with suede placed on the overlays in hues that include beige, blue, purple, and black. More black is then seen on the laces, tongue, inner liner, and the rubber outsole. Black Wings branding on the ankles, mini orange Swooshes on the toes, and orange Nike Air branding on the tongues finish up the design. Current reports have the Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro “Multi-Color” releasing on September 11th for a price tag of $170. Will you be going after a pair? Make sure you click and bookmark our Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro “Multi-Color” hub page to keep up with all the latest images, release information, and other updates.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS Court Purple Arriving in a Few Weeks

Yet another look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Court Purple” is featured as the model’s official release is slated for June. For those that are true Jordanheads, this iteration is reminiscent of the Air Jordan 1 OG “Metallic Purple.” Overall, the model sports a white leather construction with matching satin inner lining, while the highlight purple hue adorns its Swooshes, shiny collar section, wings logo across its ankles, Nike Air-branded tongue tags, and rubber outsole. Finally, a white midsole tops off the crisp two-tone profile.
Aerospace & Defensenicekicks.com

Nike Prepares The “Fresh” Pack With An Air Max 90

For the warmer months ahead, Nike is readying its new “Fresh” lineup. Set to join an Air VaporMax Plus and Air Force 1 Low, an Air Max 90 accented with vibrant hues will also join the range. Set to arrive later this month, the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 “Fresh”...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Dunk Low "Lemon Drop": Official Images & Release Info

What We’re Saying: With no shortage of Dunks on the market, the floodgates remain open ushering more and more colorways our way. It can be somewhat difficult to determine which pair is a cop and which is a drop, but one new iteration in particular has caught our eye, the "Lemon Drop" Dunk Low.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Here’s a Look at Drake and Nike’s NOCTA ‘Cardinal Stock’ Capsule

Drake and Nike’s NOCTA line has mostly been known for its all-black aesthetic so far, but with the new “Cardinal Stock” capsule collection that’s all changing. The new collection, which is due to drop on May 20, 2021, features familiar silhouettes in brand-new colorways. With white, grey, and blue t-shirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, the pieces all feature subtle NOCTA branding and minimal but stylish accents. While it’s still far from being a collection one might call “colorful,” it’s definitely a welcome change from the brand’s previous drops.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Shadow 2.0 Debuting Next Weekend

If you’re a fan of the classic Air Jordan 1 High “Shadow,” this upcoming Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shadow 2.0” is scheduled to arrive next week as it’s essentially inspired by that aforementioned colorway. Covered in the familiar palette, the sneaker’s leather construction boasts black for its base followed...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Adidas NMD R1 "OG" To Make Triumphant Return: Release Details

When Adidas first got the rights to Boost material, they immediately became favorites among sneakerheads thanks to the brand new Adidas UltraBoost which caught everyone's attention once Kanye wore it for the first time. Shortly after, fans began to look for other Boost models which eventually led to the NMD R1. This sneaker was an immediate force to be reckoned with and the OG colorway is one that sneakerheads are still trying to get their hands on.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG Pollen Debuting in August

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Pollen” is a perfect option for your summer sneaker rotation as the warm months is essentially synonymous with vibrant colors. Overall, the sneaker simply flaunts a bold two-tone makeup that consists of the distinct black and yellow finish across its leather construction. Finally, a white midsole and yellow rubber outsole rounds out the clean style.
Apparelmodern-notoriety.com

First Look at the “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1 Low OG

The Air Jordan 1 Low makes its return in its OG form in 2021 with colorways such as the “Neutral Grey” and “Ghost Green.” Also on the way is an orange, white, and black colorway, the classic “Shattered Backboard” colors. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shattered Backboard” features a...
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Craft Appears With “Dark Beetroot” Accents

As it inches closer to its 40th anniversary, the Nike Air Force 1 isn’t resting on its laurels. Instead, the iconic silhouette has emerged in handfuls of experimental takes, showcasing the versatility of Bruce Kilgore’s 1982 design. Up next on its calendar is a high-quality Craft version clad in “Sail/Dark Beetroot”.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Union x Air Jordan 4 SP “Desert Moss” Expected For Summer Release

Collaboratively, Union has been afforded a great deal of creative freedom from Jordan. Previously, the two delivered droves of apparel, wide selections of footwear, and even a special animated short to match. And soon, for the boutique’s on-going anniversary celebrations, we’ll see not just one but two new iterations of their Air Jordan 4.