HEALTHY EAGLES LANE JOHNSON IS LOVIN’ HIM SOME RYAN KERRIGAN!

A two-time All-American at Oklahoma in 1963-64, Ralph Neely went on to help build and anchor the Dallas Cowboys dynasty from 1965-1977. Born in Little Rock and raised in Farmington, NM, Neely played for both Bud Wilkinson and Gomer Jones on both offense and defense. He was the Big Eight sophomore lineman of the year and earned All-Big Eight honors in 1963 and ’64. He was a second-round draft pick in both the NFL (Baltimore) and the AFL (Houston) in 1965, and after the Colts traded his rights to Dallas, Neely chose the NFL, where he was named All-Pro four times (1966-69), played in two Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s. He also won two Super Bowls and is in the discussion for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of Neely’s unfortunate legacies at OU, however, was that he, fullback Jim Grisham and halfback Lance Rentzel signed with an agent before the 1965 Gator Bowl and were all ruled ineligible in the 36-19 loss to Florida State.