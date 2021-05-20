newsbreak-logo
NFL

HEALTHY EAGLES LANE JOHNSON IS LOVIN’ HIM SOME RYAN KERRIGAN!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles OT Lane Johnson is happy and healthy after ankle surgery, surprised WFT let Ryan Kerrigan go and can’t wait to be back alongside guard Brandon Brooks:

fastphillysports.com
NFLPosted by
106.7 The Fan

Exit the rainmaker - Ryan Kerrigan

Washington could have found a role for Ryan Kerrigan. But that’s not what either really wanted. Instead, Kerrigan will try to revive his career in Philadelphia, lining up for the hated Eagles.
NFLPosted by
AllSooners

Top 10 Sooners: Offensive Line

A two-time All-American at Oklahoma in 1963-64, Ralph Neely went on to help build and anchor the Dallas Cowboys dynasty from 1965-1977. Born in Little Rock and raised in Farmington, NM, Neely played for both Bud Wilkinson and Gomer Jones on both offense and defense. He was the Big Eight sophomore lineman of the year and earned All-Big Eight honors in 1963 and ’64. He was a second-round draft pick in both the NFL (Baltimore) and the AFL (Houston) in 1965, and after the Colts traded his rights to Dallas, Neely chose the NFL, where he was named All-Pro four times (1966-69), played in two Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1960s. He also won two Super Bowls and is in the discussion for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of Neely’s unfortunate legacies at OU, however, was that he, fullback Jim Grisham and halfback Lance Rentzel signed with an agent before the 1965 Gator Bowl and were all ruled ineligible in the 36-19 loss to Florida State.
NFLfox5dc.com

Washington Football Team star Ryan Kerrigan signs with rival Philadelphia Eagles

WASHINGTON - The Washington Football Team's star defensive end, Ryan Kerrigan, will be playing for the rival Philadelphia Eagles next season. The 32-year-old Kerrigan signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. Kerrigan played all of his 10 seasons in Washington, is a four-time Pro Bowl player and is the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 95 1/2.
NFLFrankfort Times

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington star defensive end, joins Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise's all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks.
NFLinsidethestar.com

BREAKING: Ryan Kerrigan Staying in NFC East, Signing w/ Eagles

One of the best pass rushers in the history of the NFC East, Ryan Kerrigan, isn’t going far from his longtime home in Washington. The free agent EDGE is reportedly signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after 10 seasons with the Football Team. The all-time sack leader for Washington and a...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan: Continuing career in Philly

Kerrigan announced Monday via his personal Instagram account that he has agreed to a contract with the Eagles. After announcing earlier Monday that he would be moving on from Washington following a decade-long run with the team, Kerrigan quickly found a new home within the NFC East. With 95.5 career sacks on his ledger, Kerrigan has been one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers since entering the NFL in 2011, but the 32-year-old has settled into more of a situational role at this stage. Expect to serve as a rotational edge rushers behind the Eagles' projected starters at defensive end, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.
NFLAsbury Park Press

Eagles sign a longtime nemesis at defensive end; here's how he'll fit in

The Eagles added more depth at defensive end by signing longtime nemesis Ryan Kerrigan, who spent his previous 10 seasons with the Washington Football Team. Kerrigan, a former first-round draft pick, will turn 33 years old this summer. He has 95.5 career sacks, but 13.5 of them have come against the Eagles, his most against any team.
NFLNBC Sports

Orakpo: Kerrigan will go down as one of Washington's best ever

Signing with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Ryan Kerrigan closed the book on an incredible 10-year career in Washington filled with production, consistency, records and strong character. Yet while Kerrigan will no longer be suited up in the burgundy and gold in the future, his former teammate Brian Orakpo knows...
NFLNBC Washington

Ryan Kerrigan Is Signing With the Eagles. Yes, You Read That Right

Ryan Kerrigan is joining the Eagles. Yes, you read that right originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. This is going to be weird. This is going to be so, so weird. On Monday, just a few hours after officially saying goodbye to Washington, Ryan Kerrigan said hello to... the Eagles.
NFLchatsports.com

Washington Football Team: Ryan Kerrigan leaves behind a rich legacy

Sep 13, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) celebrates after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (not pictured) in the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports. The Heartbreak Kid is signing elsewhere this offseason. Ryan Kerrigan leaves behind a rich...
NFL13newsnow.com

Ryan Kerrigan to suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Ryan Kerrigan have agreed on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington and is the franchise’s all-time leader with 95 1/2 sacks. He was Washington's first round draft pick in 2011. Kerrigan had 5 1/2...
NFLphiladelphiaeagles.com

Highly productive and respected, Ryan Kerrigan fills several roles on defense

There was always the highest level of respect, and the most urgent level of concern. When Ryan Kerrigan lined up on the edge for Washington in any game against the Eagles, it was football warfare. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson always relished the opportunity to line up against Kerrigan, who in 19 games against Philadelphia registered 13.5 quarterback sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
NFLtheScore

Kerrigan joins rival Eagles after bidding farewell to Washington

Veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles after spending the previous decade with the NFC East rival Washington Football Team. Kerrigan bid farewell to Washington in an Instagram post Sunday night, a sign he was close to an agreement with a new team. The four-time Pro...
NFLfastphillysports.com

EAGLES ADDING EX-WFT PRO BOWL EDGE RYAN KERRIGAN!

The Eagles are adding an edge who has been a thorn in their side for a decade. Ryan Kerrigan has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, he announced on Instagram. The 32-year-old had spent his entire career in Washington after being drafted there in the first round in 2011. He would go on to become the franchise leader in sacks with 95 1/2 as well as earn four Pro Bowls during his tenure with the team.
NFLzonecoverage.com

Ryan Kerrigan Is the Versatile Veteran the Vikings Need

Now that the NFL Draft is over, teams are looking to free agency to fill needs, and no need seems greater than the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive line. Going as far back as the Jared Allen days, the Vikings have always had a dominant defensive line, but they’ve been searching for a veteran presence there since the departure of Everson Griffen last offseason. Minnesota currently doesn’t have a veteran on the defensive line outside of 26-year-old Danielle Hunter, who missed last year with a neck injury.