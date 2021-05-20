newsbreak-logo
They're Back! Disney+ Confirms Hocus Pocus Sequel Will "Conjure Up More Chills" in 2022

By Kelsie Gibson
POPSUGAR
 11 hours ago
The Sanderson sisters are officially making a comeback! On Thursday, Disney+ confirmed that the anticipated sequel to the 1993 film Hocus Pocus will hit the streaming service in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles to "conjure up more chills, laughs, and mayhem." The film is set to begin production this fall, with Anne Fletcher directing.

