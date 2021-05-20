newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix 'Army of the Dead' Ending Explained: What happened to Vanderohe during the climax?

By Aayush Sharma
meaww.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZack Snyder makes a grand return to the horror sub-genre with the Netflix movie ‘Army of the Dead’. The movie has opened to great reviews and has everything that viewers wanted to see from a ridiculously fun project filled with slambang action and zombies. The movie revolves around a group...

meaww.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Garret Dillahunt
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Ella Purnell
Person
Nora Arnezeder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Of The Dead#Evil Things#Netflix Inc#Ground Crew#Netflix Army#Angry Zombies#Zombie King#Human Mercenaries#Strike#Slambang Action#Sin City#Fun#Pilot Peters#Tiger#Crew Members#Las Vegas#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix’s Army of the Dead movie hits Cinemark theaters this Friday

Netflix original zombie movie Army of the Dead will be available to watch in select Cinemark theaters starting next week, giving viewers the opportunity to watch the feature film on the big screen. Though some Netflix movies have made appearances in theaters in the past, those have been limited. The Army of the Dead launch at Cinemark will be Netflix’s biggest theatrical release ever, potentially marking a change in the way the company handles it blockbuster titles.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Those Who Wish Me Dead Ending, Explained

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ unfolds like a homage to the 1990s small-budgeted smart action films set in rural America. It’s a breath of fresh air in an era when hundred million dollars plus blockbusters dominate the genre. The film revolves around Connor (Finn Little), a precocious teenager who is on the run in the Montana wilderness from two professional assassins that killed his father. He is found by Hannah (Angelina Jolie), a smokejumper haunted by past failures. Learning about his situation, Hannah desperately tries to keep the boy safe from the killers on one end and a raging wildfire on the other. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
TV & VideosSlate

Netflix’s New True Crime Hit Offers an Alternate Theory About the Son of Sam Killings

If it’s a day that ends in “y,” you can be sure there’s a new true crime documentary moving up Netflix’s charts. Over the weekend, that documentary was The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness, a four episode series that follows in the footsteps of past chart-toppers like Why Did You Kill Me? and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. As you might guess from the title, Netflix’s latest attempt to recapture that Making a Murderer magic is about the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. Here’s everything you need to know about The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead gets a new poster and promo

Netflix has released another poster for writer-director Zack Snyder’s zombie heist drama Army of the Dead, along with a promo which focuses on the ‘smarter, faster’ more organised’ zombie horde; check them out here…. ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in...
Moviesbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Army of the Dead’ is Just Zombie-Killing Fun

While the conversation around Aliens has been focused on his comic book movies, I remember Snyder for Dawn of the Dead (2003). Not only did the film stand as a critically and fan-loved remake of a classic, but it set the tone for 2000s zombie films and the rules by which they abide. Now, with Army of the Dead, a Netflix Original, Snyder is returning to the undead and is doing it with a neon-filled marketing campaign, a solid line-up of action leads, and a whole lot of blood.
Public SafetyHollywood News

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
TV & Videospressreality.com

Zack Snyder Praises Netflix For ‘Incredible’ Decision To Put Army Of The Dead In Theaters

Even though Netflix is a streaming giant, they have been collaborating with filmmakers who have based their careers on bringing movies to physical theaters. And as is often the case, Netflix will compromise and allow some of those movies to play theaters in addition to being on the streaming service, though in the past, it usually has been an awards play so that movies like Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman could meet the Academy’s criteria and screen in a theater.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix teases plot details for Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves

Matthias Schweighöfer steps into the director’s chair for his biggest film to date. He doesn’t just direct Army of Thieves, a live-action prequel to Army of the Dead, but Schweighöfer will also return as his character Dieter. The official synopsis states that Army of Thieves will follow “a mysterious woman...
Movieswcregisteronline.com

Interview: Dave Bautista Was Drawn to Army of the Dead’s Emotional Story

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead releases this Friday, May 14, in theaters, and will arrive on Netflix on May 21. Ahead of its release, ComingSoon.net’s Managing Editor Tyler Treese got the chance to talk with Dave Bautista, who stars in the film as Scott Ward, a zombie-killing mercenary that decides to pull off a heist and tries to mend the relationship with his estranged daughter played by Ella Purnell.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

A Son Of Sam true crime docuseries comes to Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, May 5. All times are Eastern. The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Joshua Zeman, this is a pretty straightforward true-crime docuseries. It follows the case of notorious serial killer David Berkowitz, who pleaded guilty to eight shootings in New York City during the late 1970s. He was known as the .44 Caliber Killer because of his choice of weapon, but he coined the moniker ‘Son Of Sam’ for himself in letters he sent to the police and the press prior to his arrest. After he was apprehended in August 1977, the NYPD put the case behind them but journalist Maury Terry was convinced that Berkowitz didn’t act alone. Narrated by Paul Giamatti, who provides the voice for the late Terry, the docuseries explores that theory. The first episode catches the audience up to all the horrific shootings that took place in the city, ending with the infamous theory of how Berkowitz was part of a satanic cult and wasn’t the sole ‘Son Of Sam.’ The next three installments follow a straight trajectory, poring over new interviews, old footage, and compelling but unverified evidence that points a finger at the family of Samuel Carr, who lived down the street from Berkowitz (the killer initially claimed he was following the orders of Sam’s demon-possessed dog). The Sons Of Sam focuses on this angle while also looking at Terry’s life story and why he might’ve become obsessed with this case.
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Zack Snyder and the Cast on Netflix’s Army of the Dead

Vital Thrills recently got a chance to chat with the cast and crew of Netflix’s Army of the Dead, the zombie horror thriller coming to the streaming service on May 21, 2021. Participating were director/writer/producer Zack Snyder, producers Wesley Coller and Deborah Snyder, and cast members Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Matthias Schweighöfer, Ana de la Reguera, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Theo Rossi, Raul Castillo, Samantha Win, Huma S. Qureshi, Hiroyuki Sanada and Richard Cetrone.
MoviesIGN

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Character Posters Unveil the 'Las Vengeance' Crew

Zack Snyder has unleashed new character posters for his upcoming Netflix movie Army of the Dead. Snyder tweeted out almost a quarter-deck of neon-splashed posters featuring Army of the Dead's killer cast ensemble, headlined by Dave Bautista's character Scott Ward and Ana de la Reguera's Maria Cruz. The remaining one-sheets served to unveil the rest of the "Las Vengeance" crew, ravaged by one unwanted lurker in the form of Zeus the zombie king. Feast your eyes on them below:
Moviesepicstream.com

Army of the Dead to Release First 15 Minutes Ahead of Release Date on Netflix

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. If you think it’ll be that easy, you might be wrong. Netflix is putting up a challenge, are you ready for it? Army of the Dead will have its first 15 minutes released but such will be an exclusive look for those who would join the hunt.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Irregulars: Cancelled by Netflix, No Season Two for Supernatural Crime Drama Series

It looks like this gang of teens is history. Netflix has cancelled The Irregulars TV series so, there won’t be a second season. A British supernatural crime drama series, The Irregulars is loosely based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and stars Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Mckell David, Harrison Osterfield, Jojo Macari, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson, Clarke Peters, Olivia Grant, and Aidan McArdle. Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled and ragtag street teens, aka The Irregulars, who are manipulated into solving crimes for the arrogant and cagey Doctor Watson (Pierreson) and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes (Lloyd-Hughes). The teen gang includes Bea (Graham), Jessie (Shaw), Spike (David), Leo (Osterfield), and Billy (Macari). As the crimes take on a horrifying supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’s up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.
TV & VideosPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’ Will Get Theatrical Release Ahead of Streaming

Netflix will be releasing Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie thriller Army of the Dead in 200 Cinemark theaters across the country. According to Variety, the movie will play in around 600 theaters total, including Landmark, Alamo Drafthouse, and Harkins. It will be Netflix’s first movie to have debut in theaters since the start of the pandemic, and the first ever Netflix title to have a wide theatrical release.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s Monster Ending, Explained

Directed by debutant filmmaker Anthony Mandler, ‘Monster’ is a courtroom drama film that depicts a young man’s pursuit of justice in an inherently biased legal system. Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) is an honor student at New York’s prestigious Stuyvesant Public High School. He has loving parents (Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright) who are actively involved in his life. Steve aspires to be a filmmaker and can often be spotted exploring his neighborhood in Harlem and elsewhere in New York with an analog camera or his phone. His life forever changes when he is accused of being part of a deadly bodega armed robbery. His subsequent trial serves as the main plot device in the film. Here is everything you need to know about ‘Monster’s ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.
MoviesPeople

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead Will Debut First 15 Minutes of Netflix Film in Livestream Event

Fans of Zack Snyder's zombie-heist film Army of the Dead will get a sneak peek of the Netflix film next week in an interactive livestream event. On Thursday, May 13, fans will be able to access the first 15 minutes of the upcoming horror film where, once unlocked, audiences will have a 32-hour window to watch. The event will happen live on Netflix's YouTube channel where they'll be able to "unlock the vault."
TV & Videoswearemoviegeeks.com

Here’s the Scary Trailer for David Bohórquez’s THE DEVIL’S CHILD – Available On Demand and VOD Now!

THE DEVIL’S CHILD Written & Directed by David Bohórquez is available On Demand & Streaming TODAY May 7th. Check out the trailer:. Having been appointed residential carer to the elderly renown psychic Phillip Hallewell, a young nurse Cherry Holly is driven by her girlfriends Maria and Sara to a rendezvous point far on the outskirts of town. There, she is met by a reserved young man, Dwayne, the Hallewell’s faithful servant who drives Cherry, without stopping late into the night, to the remote Hallewell estate.Reaching the dark, gothic mansion, Cherry is greeted by the cold and enigmatic Naomi Hallewell who leads her upstairs to meet her father. Cherry is taken aback by thesight of the comatose thin old man with opaque eyes and blistered skin. Naomi explains she will be leaving her father entirely in Cherry’s care; bedridden and suffering from a skin condition, he needs regular blood infusions and can withstand only exposure to the dimmest of light. Dwayne will stay with Cherry in the house and can drive into town for anything she needs.