2021 Belmont Stakes Competition, Odds Guide, and Predictions

It’s that time of the year again. The Belmont Stakes comes up on June 20th and it promises to be a historic race. Why? Well, this year will be the first time that the Belmont Stakes will take place before the Kentucky Derby. This shakeup in schedule is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So the 2021 Triple Crown differs from previous years for all the right reasons. Belmont was supposed to be the final race of the circle. Now, it will set the tone for other races.