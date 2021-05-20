newsbreak-logo
Charities

FrontStream to Host Free Webinar for Nonprofits on How to Leverage Data and Technology to Drive Greater Donations

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. To uncover blind spots, discover areas of opportunity, boost cost savings, inform intelligent decisions and drive business continuity, organizations across every industry are discovering the value of a data-driven strategy to maximize ROI and success. And with the rise in online fundraising, data analytics has now made its way into the nonprofit world, rapidly advancing a sector that historically relied on verbal feedback from supporters to guide business decisions.

