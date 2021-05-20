How to ensure data quality in the era of Big Data

Is it better to go with machine learning or should you get started with a rule based algorithm first in your predictive maintenance project?. While basic predictive maintenance concepts are discussed in various articles, there is actually little to find when it comes to selecting the best approach on predicting an error. In this article we get you started with a short introduction on predictive maintenance and then focus on which way to go when it comes to choosing the best predictive algorithm for you: Is it better to go with a machine learning model or should you get started with a rule based algorithm first?