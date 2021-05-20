How to ensure data quality in the era of Big Data

These days, many companies are trying to become data-, even AI-driven. Data Science, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are a few of the most predominant terms used with regards to the digital transformation of companies. One might think that these technologies would solve any business problems. Within corporations, Data Scientists are often considered as “digital wizards” who were able to turn data smoothly into actionable insights and well-working recommendation systems. There is a gap between expectation and reality, especially from non-technical people, when it comes to the requirements and expectable results of a Data Science project. Yes, these technologies are very powerful and yes, Data Scientists can provide huge benefits to the business, but both are only possible under specific conditions.