The Wasilla Warriors have locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Mid-Alaska Conference Championships. Wasilla used a pair of lopsided wins over Fairbanks teams to improve to 3-0 in league play. Jacob Hansen tossed a one-hit shutout and led the Warriors to a 10-0 win over West Valley, Hansen also contributed from the leadoff spot in the lineup with two hits, two runs and two RBI. Will Plowman drove in two runs, Calvin Stoll added two hits and two runs.