‘The Undoing’s Noma Dumezweni joins Liam Nesson In ‘Retribution,’ Studiocanal Remake Of ‘El Desconocido’

In the past year, you may have felt like you’ve seen Noma Dumezweni, the decorated stage actress known for her Tony-nominated turn as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, everywhere on television. After a few guest spots on British TV over the last 20 years, Dumezweni appeared opposite Michaela Coel in Black Earth Rising, Netflix’s mystery drama series about post-genocide Rwanda in 2018, and since then, has steadily built up a small handful of series regular roles. Everything changed last fall when she popped up on HBO’s The Undoing as the matter-of-fact attorney hired to defend accused murderer Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) and stole nearly every scene in which she appeared. This year, she showed up on the sci-fi rom-com Made For Love as Fiffany, a marine biologist, and now, she has landed a guest spot on Pose, as Elektra Wintour’s mother, Tasha Jackson.