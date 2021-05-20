newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Undoing’s Noma Dumezweni joins Liam Nesson In ‘Retribution,’ Studiocanal Remake Of ‘El Desconocido’

By Leonardo Jr
todaynewspost.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Hot off a strong turn in the HBO series The Undoing, Noma Dumezweni will star with Liam Neeson in Retribution, the Studiocanal thriller being produced by The Picture Company. Dumezweni joins the cast of the film which starts shooting in Berlin next month. She will play an Interpol agent...

todaynewspost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Noma Dumezweni
Person
Rob Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Retribution#Film Star#Film Producer#Original Films#Hbo#Interpol#Spanish#Vaca Films#Atresmedia Cine#Principal Entertainment#Remake#Executive Producer Credit#Love#Exclusive#Berlin#Gelder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Noma Dumezweni Is Everywhere, From The Undoing to Pose

In the past year, you may have felt like you’ve seen Noma Dumezweni, the decorated stage actress known for her Tony-nominated turn as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, everywhere on television. After a few guest spots on British TV over the last 20 years, Dumezweni appeared opposite Michaela Coel in Black Earth Rising, Netflix’s mystery drama series about post-genocide Rwanda in 2018, and since then, has steadily built up a small handful of series regular roles. Everything changed last fall when she popped up on HBO’s The Undoing as the matter-of-fact attorney hired to defend accused murderer Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) and stole nearly every scene in which she appeared. This year, she showed up on the sci-fi rom-com Made For Love as Fiffany, a marine biologist, and now, she has landed a guest spot on Pose, as Elektra Wintour’s mother, Tasha Jackson.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Diego Boneta Joins Andy Garcia in ‘Father of the Bride’ Remake (Exclusive)

Diego Boneta, the Mexican star who portrayed Latin icon Luis Miguel in Netflix’s biography series, has joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ remake of Father of the Bride. Boneta’s casting further strengthens a call sheet filled with a cross-generational who’s-who of American Latino actors. Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona and Isabela Merced are already on board.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Liam Neeson Vs. Bob Odenkirk In This Week’s VOD Showdown

Vudu and Fandango are reporting that Liam Neeson’s The Marksman was the top VOD title last weekend, in terms of raw revenue, as the Open Road flick debuted on electronic sell-through (ie – priced to buy” digital availability. The film, starring Neeson as a retired/widowed rancher who is pit against murderous drug cartels while protecting a young boy fleeing Mexico, opened in mid-January with $3.1 million before legging out to $15.567 million domestic and $22.4 million worldwide. That was a whopping 5x weekend-to-final multiplier, and just above the $14.1 million domestic cume (from a $4.1 million domestic debut) of Neeson’s Honest Thief, Open Road’s previous PG-13 Neeson actioner released last September.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

Noma Dumezweni (‘The Undoing’): ‘As I got stiller and quieter, is when Haley started to make sense’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I loved her! I loved her. I had no idea who this person is, but I loved her energy,” admits Noma Dumezweni about her first thoughts when she landed toe role of tough-as-nails criminal defense lawyer Haley Fitzgerald in “The Undoing,” HBO’s six-part thriller that concluded last November with an explosive finale. The series was the ultimate “who-dunnit,” keeping viewers guessing about certain characters’ motivations and of course who was responsible for the gruesome murder at the center of the story. Watch the exclusive video interview with Dumezweni above.
MoviesDeadline

Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires U.S. Rights To Sci-Fi Drama ‘Night Raiders’, Executive Produced By Taika Waititi

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Night Raiders, a dystopian sci-fi feature executive produced by Oscar winner Taika Waititi. The debut feature of writer/director Danis Goulet is set in 2043, exploring a future in which a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. In this world, where children are considered property of the regime which trains them to fight, a desperate Cree woman joins an underground band of vigilantes and infiltrates a State children’s academy, so that she can get her daughter back. A parable about the experience of the Indigenous peoples of North America, Night Riders is billed as “a female-driven sci-fi drama about resilience, courage and love.”
TV Seriesfullcirclecinema.com

Elizabeth Olsen To Star In True-Crime Limited Series ‘Love And Death’ For HBO Max

Elizabeth Olsen is coming off one of the most beloved and talked about Marvel projects in recent memory with WandaVision on Disney+. Following a bevy of twists and turns in the nine-episode series, the actress sets her sights on a different streaming service with her next endeavor. As first revealed by Deadline, Olsen will star in a true-crime limited series for HBO Max.
MoviesGreenwichTime

'The Railway Chidren,' All-Time U.K. Children's Classic, Gets Sequel From Studiocanal

BAFTA-winning director Morgan Matthews (“X+Y”) will begin principal photography on May 10 on a sequel to the all-time British kids’ classic “The Railway Children.”. “The Railway Children Return” will shoot in locations around the U.K. from the original 1970 film, including Oakworth Station, Haworth and The Bronte Parsonage. The iconic Keighley & Worth Valley Railway from the original film will also feature.
MoviesMovieWeb

New Scream Movie Will Launch a Fresh Franchise, It's Not a Reboot, Remake or Sequel

Scream 5 star Courteney Cox has offered a little more insight into the direction of the upcoming slasher sequel, calling it a "new franchise". The actress, who returns to the series after a decade, characterizes the new Scream as a fresh start, with the movie likely taking notes from recent horror outings such as 2018's Halloween which ignored all subsequent sequels released after the original.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, and Betsy Brandt Joins Lionsgate English-Language Remake of French Hit ‘The Valet’

Lionsgate English-language remake of romantic comedy The Valet that Richard Wong (Come As You Are) is directing will star Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, New Girl), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), and legendary Mexican film and TV icon Carmen Salinas with already announced stars Eugenio Derbez (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).
MoviesGreenwichTime

David Oyelowo on Why Steven Spielberg Films Inspired His Feature Directorial Debut

Oyelowo, who starred in last year’s “The Midnight Sky,” felt the family entertainment films of the ’80s were missing from the industry today. As a father of four, he wanted to mimic the films that he had grown up on. “I loved Steven Spielberg movies,” the actor-turned-director says. He missed films such as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “The Goonies” that sparked conversation and “didn’t speak down to me.”
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Gabourey Sidibe to Make Feature Directorial Debut With Thriller ‘Pale Horse’

Gabourey Sidibe is set to make her feature directorial debut with the psychological thriller “Pale Horse” for Gamechanger Films. The film is being co-developed and financed by Gamechanger, a production company and development fund dedicated to projects by and about women, people of color, the LGBTQ+ community and people with disabilities. The film is slated to shoot this fall.
Moviesimdb.com

Owen Wilson to Star in Family Action Movie ‘Secret Headquarters’ For Paramount and Bruckheimer Films

We all know that past attempts to turn Owen Wilson into an action hero have fallen flat. But what this news about the Loki actor’s next project presupposes is…maybe they didn’t. Wilson has signed on to star in Paramount’s Secret Headquarters, a family action movie produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and helmed by Project Power directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. […]
MoviesNME

2021 Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh explains decision to end show with Best Actor category

Steven Soderbergh, one of the producers behind the 2021 Oscars, has opened up on the award show’s decision to end on the Best Actor category instead of Best Picture. The 3rd Academy Awards, which took place April 26, notably ended with Anthony Hopkins for The Father clinching Best Actor over the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and a favourite in the category. Hopkins wasn’t present to collect the award and deliver a speech, and the ceremony ended with Joaquin Phoenix collecting the trophy on his behalf.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Undoing’s Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant & Susanne Bier On The Worldwide Appeal Of HBO’s Whodunit – Contenders TV

Coming on the heels of the success of both seasons of the Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies, it would come as no surprise that HBO would want to stay in the Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley business as they reunited on The Undoing. And they really delivered again with perhaps the biggest “water cooler” show of the past few months as it seemed everyone was engaged in speculating on “who done it” in the murder mystery involving Kidman’s character’s husband, played by Hugh Grant, as well as a slew of other possible suspects.