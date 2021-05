Bid No. 2022-001 Sodium Chloride FY 2022. Sodium Chloride for the fiscal year 2022 will be received by the City of Kodiak, 710 Mill Bay Rd, Rm# 114, Kodiak, AK, 99615 until Monday, June 14, 2021 by 4:00 p.m. Then publicly opened and read aloud. Bid forms and specifications are available in Rm 211 at the above address or at the City of Kodiak Website. www.city.kodiak.ak.us/rfps. The City reserves the right to waive any informality or to reject any and all bids. Minority/Women's Business Enterprise participation is encouraged.