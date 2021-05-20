newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Intriguing New Legal Thriller & Crime Novel Invites Readers on Daring Journey of Mystery, Law, Love and the Paranormal

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 14 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Inspired by her time working in her husband’s law office, author Georgia Zaslove became intrigued by the true stories she saw and set out to write a legal thriller loosely based on a case they worked on. In the suspenseful new legal thriller and crime novel “Spirit of the Law: And the Crime Against the Soul” Zaslove introduces readers to Sy Marcus, a successful, hard-nosed defense attorney who uncovers a dark secret within his own family.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Turow
Person
Margaret Mitchell
Person
John Grisham
Person
Charles Dickens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paranormal#Mystery#True Love#History Books#Music History#Family History#Southern#Prweb#Amazon Barnes Noble#Interior Design#Lavidge Publicity#Legal Thriller#Crime#Fiction#Truth#Spirit#Soul#Religion#Authors#Author Georgia Zaslove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Books & Literaturereelurbannews.com

Stacey Abrams latest novel is a thriller “While Justice Sleeps”

I read several genres at once, rotating through as the mood strikes me. My long read right now is “The Coldest Winter,” by David Halberstam. My sibling book club picked “Ring Shout,” by P. Djeli Clark, which is paced wonderfully so it will not be over too soon (but luckily before our call). A recent discussion with my niece reminded me how much I love fairy tales of all kinds, so I decided to dive into “Tales of Japan: Traditional Stories of Monsters and Magic.”
Books & Literaturetribuneledgernews.com

Readers and Writers: Crime/mystery reads to satisfy summer sleuthing cravings

May 16—Let's do crime/mystery today, fiction and nonfiction, contemporary and from the past. "What Doesn't Kill Us" by David Housewright (Minotaur Books, $26.99) In the opening scenes of this 18th novel featuring former St. Paul police officer Rushmore "Mac" McKenzie, our hero is shot in the back outside a restaurant while waiting for someone and is put into a medically-induced coma.
Greenwich, CTgreenwichsentinel.com

On my watch: Tracking the plot and creative journey of Deborah Royce’s new thriller, “Ruby Falls”

On my watch: Tracking the plot and creative journey of Deborah Royce’s new thriller, “Ruby Falls”. Deborah Goodrich Royce is a spinner of tales residing in Riverside intent on capturing the reader page by page. With her waterside view, writer Royce is able to harvest ideas for her story lines from the varied landscape of her life. Such is how her third and latest novel “Ruby Falls” took shape.
Books & LiteratureKansas City Star

Review: Exclusive women’s club sparks a new mystery novel

“A Special Place for Women,” by Laura Hankin (Berkley) If you’ve harbored curiosity or skepticism about secret societies or clubs, “A Special Place for Women” by Laura Hankin will be right up your alley. It starts with a woman named Jillian Beckley in need of a win. She recently lost...
Books & Literaturesno-isle.org

Book Blurbs: Mystery & Crime Fiction

Want to hear about some great mystery and crime fiction books for kids? Then check out these Book Blurbs!. Book Blurbs are short video talks recorded by library staff who will tell you, in sixty seconds or less, why you might want to try reading a particular book. Learn why staff loved these books and why they'd suggest them to readers who love a good mystery.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 'Lies with Man' shines a light on anti-gay policies. It's also a great legal novel.

- - - John Grisham is usually the first name to come up in discussions of legal fiction - and justifiably so. But it's time to recognize another master of the genre: Michael Nava, whose ninth mystery, "Lies with Man," was published last month. This engrossing novel is set in 1986, at the height of the AIDS crisis, and centers on the battle over a ballot initiative that, as first-person narrator Henry Rios explains, "would allow county officials to identify and round up people who were HIV positive and force them into quarantine camps."
Violent CrimesSmithonian

The Enduring Mystery of H.H. Holmes, America’s ‘First’ Serial Killer

Four days before H.H. Holmes’ execution on May 7, 1896, the Chicago Chronicle published a lengthy diatribe condemning the “multimurderer, bigamist, seducer, resurrectionist, forger, thief and general swindler” as a man “without parallel in the annals of crime.” Among his many misdeeds, the newspaper reported, were suffocating victims in a vault, boiling a man in oil and poisoning wealthy women in order to seize their fortunes.
Notre Dame, INSouth Bend Tribune

Notre Dame senior weaves a maze of myths and mystery in debut novel

Ashley Cavuto graduates from the University of Notre Dame later this month, and with her debut novel, “The Dust That Danced,” she hopes to show coming-of-age stories don’t end when high school does. “I don’t think it’s healthy to plant in the minds of young people all of the obstacles...
Minoritiestriad-city-beat.com

RiverRun 2021 – “The Black Baptism” review

Dir. Stephanie Diane Ford, USA, 2020, 20 min. So much symbolism, so much allegory, so much metaphor packed into this 20-minute short. Is it a murder mystery? Is it a creation story? Is it a spiritual manifesto? Is it an Afro-futurist psycho-thriller? Maybe it’s all of them, maybe it’s none.
Watsonville, CApajaronian.com

Local author releases debut mystery novel

WATSONVILLE—Author Tony Di Leonardo was visiting the Watsonville Square shopping center when he first noticed Kelly’s Books. Walking into the small independent bookstore, he started chatting with owner Kelly Pleskunas about his debut novel, “Death by Drive-By,” which had just been released in December 2020. Di Leonardo, who is originally...
MoviesSFGate

RMVISTAR Takes Rights to Caribbean Mystery Thriller 'Jupía' (EXCLUSIVE)

RMVISTAR, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, has secured worldwide rights to mystery-laced film “Jupía” from producer and co-writer Leticia Tonos. The film stars Julietta Rodriguez, who appeared in “La Hija Natural” and “El Hombre que cuida,” alongside David Maler, whose credits include “La Familia Reyna” and “Reinbou.” Rodriguez is also a co-producer on the film.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Most Intriguing Mystery of Jupiter's Legacy? The Group's Journey to Becoming Heroes

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. One of the central mysteries of Netflix's epic superhero series Jupiter's Legacy is how the first generation of the Union of Justice received their powers. Switching between 1929 and present day, Jupiter's Legacy follows the story of the world's first superheroes and how their children struggle to live up to their legacy and expectations. After the stock market crashes in 1929, Walter (Ben Daniels) and Sheldon Sampson's (Josh Duhamel) father sets the events of Jupiter's Legacy in motion by jumping to his death in front of his son. Sheldon soon starts hallucinating visions of his father and places he's never seen before, including a rundown farmhouse and an island shrouded in mystery. Trying to reclaim some semblance of his sanity, Sheldon scribbles down what he sees but nothing makes sense until a visit from his best friend, George Hutchence (Matt Lanter).
Violent CrimesVulture

This Week in True-Crime Podcasts: The Mummified Cult Leader

The true-crime-podcast universe is ever expanding. We’re here to make it a bit smaller and a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the noteworthy and the exceptional. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists will pick their favorites.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
TheConversationAU

Guide to the Classics: Montesquieu’s Persian Letters at 300 — an Enlightenment story that resonates in a time of culture wars

We have recently seen a spate of books defending the Enlightenment, the period of efflorescence in 18th-century Europe that helped shape the modern world. At the vanguard has been the Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker, who titled his most recent monument to scientific progress Enlightenment Now. The book earned Bill Gates’s endorsement but was widely criticised by historians since it was not an assessment of the Enlightenment at all, but a compilation of data showing us why life was now better than ever. Other advocates have been more subtle, stressing that what set the Enlightenment apart from preceding eras was less its...
Anniston, ALAnniston Star

Former Anniston Star reporter writes mystery novel

Former Anniston Star reporter Eric Larson’s first mystery book is due to be published on May 22. He worked for The Star from 1993-1996 and covered the closure of Fort McClellan and the Palm Sunday tornadoes. Larson published the book under a pseudonym — Eric Lodin — to avoid confusion...
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

The Pact, BBC1, review: An intriguing thriller that tries to cover too much ground

Four friends make a pact of silence after playing their part in the murder of a heinous man. Sound familiar? The BBC’s new six-part thriller, The Pact, has essentially the same plot as HBO’s Big Little Lies, but swaps the Californian coast for a Welsh brewery and an abusive husband for a sexually inappropriate, drug-taking boss. Unfortunately, The Pact doesn’t quite live up to the dizzy heights of David E Kelley’s fantastic series.