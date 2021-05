Even if you've never settled in to watch a full episode of Saturday Night Live, there are so many sketches which have become major touchstones in pop culture that you've probably seen or heard about them over the years. You've seen at least a little of Wayne and Garth. You've become acquainted with Maya Rudolph as Donatella Versace, Beyonce, and Kamala Harris. And you have, almost certainly, seen snippets of cast member Chris Farley and then host Patrick Swayze as they audition to be Chippendales dancers. But, former SNL writer Robert Smigel recently had to defend Farley's legendary Chippendales sketch.