Feeling Younger Buffers Older Adults From Stress, Protects Against Health Decline

Feeling younger than your chronological age is said to improve your well-being and cognitive abilities, and to also protect you against stress and health problems. Age seems to be a fixed measure, yet it can be subjective. For example, you are 40 years old but feel more like a 20-something. This is not a mental disorder and, more importantly, it could be good news. According to a study by the American Psychological Association, people who feel younger than their actual age are healthier. The authors of this study note that they generally feel better, have better cognitive abilities, less inflammation, and a lower risk of hospitalization. It could even increase longevity. All of these benefits are related to one factor: stress.