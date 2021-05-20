newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Feeling Younger Buffers Older Adults From Stress, Protects Against Health Decline

By MDN Editor
megadoctornews.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — People who feel younger have a greater sense of well-being, better cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk of hospitalization and even live longer than their older-feeling peers. A study published by the American Psychological Association suggests one potential reason for the link between subjective age and health: Feeling younger could help buffer middle-aged and older adults against the damaging effects of stress.

megadoctornews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Age#Older Adults#Cognitive Decline#Lower Risk#Younger People#Mega Doctor News#The German Ageing Survey#University Of Heidelberg#Perceived Stress#Functional Health Decline#Functional Health Loss#Cognitive Functioning#Well Being#Long Term Care#Interventions#Subjective Age#Hospitalization#Germany Age#Daily Activities#Positive Views
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
Germany
Related
Mental Healthbaptisthealth.net

Ask the Psychiatrist: Counseling Helps You Feel Better Physically, Too

“There are many health benefits of seeking mental health counseling,” says Brien Garcia, a mental health therapist at Baptist Health’s Recovery Village who specializes in substance abuse and family therapy. “Similar to having an annual checkup, mental health counseling can help repair your physical health when you are experiencing symptoms such as depression, anxiety, sadness, crying a lot, gaining or losing weight or having difficulty sleeping.”
Mental Healthearth.com

Social isolation impacts physical functioning in older adults

Social isolation has a negative impact on physical functioning in older adults that progresses over time, according to a new report published by Elsevier. The study adds to a growing collection of research that links social isolation among older adults with poor health and premature mortality. Study lead investigator Dr....
HealthPosted by
Ladders

People who feel younger than they actually are have this major advantage

According to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of Heidelberg, those who psychologically feel younger than they are, maintain their health into old age. Turns out that the whole “Age is just a number” is true. More specifically, these evidenced increased cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk...
Mental HealthScience Daily

Adolescents and older adults lack attention in social situations

New research led by the University of Kent has found that adolescents and older adults pay less attention to social cues in real-world interactions than young adults. The findings published by Nature Human Behaviour show that social attention undergoes age-related change, which has potential implications for how successfully we can interpret social interactions in daily life and throughout the lifespan.
Mental Healthifallsjournal.com

Juniper classes help older adults

About 80 percent of older Americans have at least one chronic health condition. One in three older adults age 65 plus will fall, and 40 percent of all hospitalizations are a result of falls. Although Americans are living longer these days, more are also developing chronic illnesses. Do illness and aging always go hand-in-hand? The answer is a surprising, but resounding, no.
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Feeling Young Can Reduce Stress and Risk of Cognitive Decline

New research shows how feeling young can greatly impact stress reduction and slow down cognitive decline. People who feel younger have a greater sense of well-being, less inflammation, and better cognitive function. They also have a lower risk of hospitalization. According to a study published by the American Psychological Association,...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Feel Younger Than Your Age? You Might Live Longer

WEDNESDAY, May 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Can feeling young at heart, or at least younger than your actual age, help older people live healthier, longer lives?. Yes, according to researchers in Germany. "Individuals who feel younger than they chronologically are seem to benefit from their younger subjective age in...
Mental HealthPosted by
AHA News

Prenatal stress can program a child's brain for later health issues

Soaring blood pressure. A racing heartbeat. Trouble sleeping. Excessive worrying. Difficulty concentrating. These are warning signs of out-of-control stress and anxiety, and their roots could begin long before you might think. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the United States, affecting nearly 1 in 5 adults,...
HealthNews-Medical.net

People who feel younger have greater sense of well-being, health benefits

People who feel younger have a greater sense of well-being, better cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk of hospitalization and even live longer than their older-feeling peers. A study published by the American Psychological Association suggests one potential reason for the link between subjective age and health: Feeling younger could help buffer middle-aged and older adults against the damaging effects of stress.
Mental HealthOrlando Sentinel

COVID-19 impacts the mental health of young adults | Opinion

Across the world, countries are making progress toward vaccination of their constituents to protect them from COVID-19, and on a nationwide scale, states are making significant progress on vaccinating citizens to protect them from the disease. In fact, according to a recent state report, over 2.4 million South Floridians have already been vaccinated. However, we continue to struggle with new variants, and, even if we can reach the point of herd immunity, the mental and physical repercussions of COVID-19 will be long-lasting.
Healthgilmorehealth.com

Feeling Younger Than Your Age Is Good For Your Health Study Shows

Feeling younger than your chronological age is said to improve your well-being and cognitive abilities, and to also protect you against stress and health problems. Age seems to be a fixed measure, yet it can be subjective. For example, you are 40 years old but feel more like a 20-something. This is not a mental disorder and, more importantly, it could be good news. According to a study by the American Psychological Association, people who feel younger than their actual age are healthier. The authors of this study note that they generally feel better, have better cognitive abilities, less inflammation, and a lower risk of hospitalization. It could even increase longevity. All of these benefits are related to one factor: stress.
Mental HealthPosted by
POZ

Protecting Your Mental Health

Mental health plays an important role in how people with HIV navigate life with the virus. A negative mental state can affect treatment adherence, relationships and, most important, self-esteem. Below are testimonies from long-term survivors about how to manage your mental health while living with HIV. Robert Gillum, age 54,...
Mental Healthfinchannel.com

One in Nine Adults Struggled with Mental Health During Pandemic

The FINANCIAL -- One in nine adults consistently had very poor or deteriorating mental health during the first six months of the Covid-19 pandemic according to new research. According to The university of Manchester, those living in the most deprived neighbourhoods along with ethnic minority groups were the most affected say the team based at The University of Manchester, King’s College London, Cambridge, Swansea and City University.
Mental Healthalternativemedicine.com

Does Feeling Younger Reduce Stress?

People who are feeling younger have a greater sense of well-being, better cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk of hospitalization and even live longer than their older-feeling peers. A study published by the American Psychological Association suggests one potential reason for the link between subjective age and health: Feeling younger could help buffer middle-aged and older adults against the damaging effects of stress.
Mental Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

1 in 5 women are suffering with maternal mental health issues. Here's the advice you need to read

It's deemed a blissful time after a tough nine month pregnancy and often treacherous birth but 'the baby bubble' isn't always such a positive experience. In fact, about 1 in 5 women in the UK suffer with maternal mental health issues. And, over the past year, the number of women suffering from postnatal depression or anxiety has nearly tripled, according to one estimate, likely due to the additional stresses of the pandemic. And it's time we spoke honestly about it.
Mental Healthkentlive.news

Younger people three times as likely to say they feel stressed

Younger people are almost three times more likely to say they are feeling stressed than the older generations, according to new research. Almost 90% of people aged 18-34 say they currently feel stressed, compared to just a third of people aged 65+. Younger Brits are feeling the pressure in all parts of their lives rating their stress ‘generally’ at a 3 out of 5 in new stress-scale findings. However, the most carefree are those aged 65+ who score just 1 on the same scale.
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Free program focuses on healthy aging for older adults

With support from the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, the Greenhouse Project will host a free program beginning next month focusing on healthy aging for older adults. The Wellness Initiative for Senior Education Program, or WISE, is open to anyone 60 or older and will feature six lessons on a range of topics. Participates will learn about the aging process and how to make healthy lifestyle choices, celebrate the benefits that come with older adulthood and discuss risk factors and behaviors older adults should avoid to stay healthy. They'll also examine how alcohol and medication affect seniors differently and how simple tools can help older adults feel more empowered about their health and the health care they receive.
Mental Healthfinchannel.com

Vulnerable Older People at Greater Risk of Depression During Pandemic

The FINANCIAL -- Older people who are clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 are at greater risk of deterioration in health and social well-being during the pandemic, according to a new study, according to The University of Manchester. The research, published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, found that older...