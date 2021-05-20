Feeling Younger Buffers Older Adults From Stress, Protects Against Health Decline
WASHINGTON — People who feel younger have a greater sense of well-being, better cognitive functioning, less inflammation, lower risk of hospitalization and even live longer than their older-feeling peers. A study published by the American Psychological Association suggests one potential reason for the link between subjective age and health: Feeling younger could help buffer middle-aged and older adults against the damaging effects of stress.megadoctornews.com