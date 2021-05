The Ultra-Trail World Tour (UTWT) has had a spotty start to 2021, as only one of its first four races managed to go ahead as planned. That lone race was February’s Tarawera Ultramarathon in New Zealand, and after a couple of cancelled runs, the UTWT is finally set to get back to action with Ultra-Trail Australia. The event, which is in Australia’s Blue Mountains just outside of Sydney, has close to 7,000 runners registered to race, including New Zealand’s Ruth Croft, who won the Tarawera 102K race earlier this year and will be headed to the U.S. to compete at Western States in June.