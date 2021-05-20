You Should Absolutely Age Your Own Wine. Here’s How to Do It
When my daughter was born in 2016, I asked wine shop owners across Portland (my home city) which Oregon winemaker they might recommend with an eye toward long-term aging. The idea was to keep a case or so on hand, cracking into one bottle on my daughter’s first day of kindergarten, another when she graduates high school, and so on for different milestones throughout her life. I received a broad range of suggestions before ultimately settling on Cameron Wines, whose owner and winemaker, John Paul, is considered one of the state’s best creators of ageable chardonnay and pinot noir. Today, a half case of each sits in my basement, and assuming elementary schools are back in session full force, we’ll be drinking the first bottle come fall 2022.www.eater.com