You Should Absolutely Age Your Own Wine. Here’s How to Do It

It goes without saying that when you are not seated at your table at a restaurant, your mask most definitely needs to be on. This includes when you are waiting for the bathroom, popping up to grab a napkin, or greeting someone who just joined your party. Apart from this hard-and-fast rule, many restaurants have their own requirements that they post for what is expected of you when you’re at the table — and if they do, follow these. If nothing is posted online or at the door or window of the restaurant, here is your best bet when it comes to etiquette and ensuring the staff that you are just as respectful of them as they are of you.