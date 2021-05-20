newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

You Should Absolutely Age Your Own Wine. Here’s How to Do It

By Jordan Michelman
Eater
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my daughter was born in 2016, I asked wine shop owners across Portland (my home city) which Oregon winemaker they might recommend with an eye toward long-term aging. The idea was to keep a case or so on hand, cracking into one bottle on my daughter’s first day of kindergarten, another when she graduates high school, and so on for different milestones throughout her life. I received a broad range of suggestions before ultimately settling on Cameron Wines, whose owner and winemaker, John Paul, is considered one of the state’s best creators of ageable chardonnay and pinot noir. Today, a half case of each sits in my basement, and assuming elementary schools are back in session full force, we’ll be drinking the first bottle come fall 2022.

www.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#New Wine#White Wine#Natural Wine#Oregon Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Fine Wine#Chardonnay#Pinot Noir#The Wall Street Journal#Oxygen#La S Kogod Wine Merchant#Walker Wines#Crescere Wines#Domaine Roman E Conti#Walker Wine Company#Augustine Wine Bar#Instagram#Penner Ash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksdiys.com

Can You Freeze Cooked Shrimp? Here’s How To Do It Right

When you make dishes that you absolutely love, it’s perfectly reasonable that you want to make sure nothing goes to waste. So, when you’re cooking up the next delicious batch of shrimp, you may want to take into consideration freezing some portions. Sure, shrimp doesn’t generally take long to cook,...
Drinksphillytrib.com

Spending more doesn't make the wine taste better, but it could help

Of all the undying clichés about wine, perhaps the one I hear most often is, “There’s no correlation between price and quality.”. As with so many platitudes, a germ of truth supports it. For example, it’s certainly correct to say that higher prices do not guarantee better wines. And one could rightly conclude that a $30 bottle is not necessarily better than a $10 bottle.
DrinksNBC Philadelphia

A Bottle of Wine Aged in Space Could Sell for $1 Million — How and Why It Tastes Different Than Earth-Bound Wine

A bottle of red wine that spent more than a year in space could end up being the most expensive wine ever sold. Christie's is selling a bottle of Pétrus 2000 that was aged for 14 months aboard the International Space Station (ISS) before returning to Earth in January. And the British auction house estimates will ultimately fetch a price "in the region of $1 million."
DrinksPosted by
Food & Wine

You Should Freeze Leftover Wine

Even the most dedicated wine drinker runs into the bottle problem. You have a glass of wine, maybe two, but finishing the bottle isn't a great idea if you want to wake up the next morning without a headache. It's particularly true if you live alone, or with someone who doesn't drink wine, thata whole bottle can be a lot to finish. Once you open the bottle, the wine begins to oxidize, and that means that having another glass from the same bottle a few days or a week later will be a completely different wine experience. There are various devices that can help with that, if it's a regular problem. But if you're stuck with wine leftovers now and then and don't want to waste, what can you do? Simple: Freeze your wine.
Food & Drinksadvancedmixology.com

How To Chill Wine Fast? The Do's And Don'ts Of Chilling Wine

Chilling wine before serving is essential for a better drinking experience. But if you don’t know how to chill wine fast, then we are here to help. To chill red wine, you have to refrigerate it for a certain amount of time. You may also use a salted ice bath or add frozen grapes to your drink.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The One Major Way You're Eating Bananas Wrong

How many times have you tried to peel open a banana from the stem, only to be left with a bruised and bent fruit? Sometimes you can't even get it to open! If you're stuck with a mushy banana each time, it could be because you're eating bananas wrong. Here's how to properly peel a banana, so you don't end up in that situation again. (You might think there's no one right way to eat a banana, but it turns out there is.)
hot1079fortwayne.com

Five Rude Things You Shouldn’t Be Doing at the Grocery Store

A lot of people have been getting groceries delivered during COVID. So, some of us may have forgotten our grocery store manners. Don’t leave your cart in the middle of the parking lot. It blocks parking spaces, and it’s just annoying. Take the extra 30 seconds to return it. Don’t...
Public Healthvinepair.com

Ask Adam: When Should I Wear My Mask When Dining Out?

It goes without saying that when you are not seated at your table at a restaurant, your mask most definitely needs to be on. This includes when you are waiting for the bathroom, popping up to grab a napkin, or greeting someone who just joined your party. Apart from this hard-and-fast rule, many restaurants have their own requirements that they post for what is expected of you when you’re at the table — and if they do, follow these. If nothing is posted online or at the door or window of the restaurant, here is your best bet when it comes to etiquette and ensuring the staff that you are just as respectful of them as they are of you.
Beauty & Fashiongreenweddingshoes.com

If You Love Funk, Here’s How To Renew Your Wedding Vows!

Get down with this disco. Feel this funk. What was once a funky themed styled shoot, quickly turned into the coolest wedding vow renewal to date!. If you’re renewing your wedding vows, you might not know where to start. For this reason, insight from our bride, Lindsey, is so helpful! Celebrating 15 years of marriage, we wanted to incorporate places that had special meaning to us; bringing back those old, lovey feelings as a couple. That was the primary focus of the day. For us to feel all those giddy feelings we had when we first met. It was the most nostalgic day!
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Here's How Much Water You Should Actually Be Drinking

After a tough workout or spending all day in the sun, nothing quenches your thirst like a cold glass of water. Sure, you can also have different types of fruit juices or sports drinks, but there's something so satisfying about taking a big sip of just pure water. According to Healthline, there's also a variety of reasons we need to be drinking it that include flushing out waste, balancing our body temperature, and helping our brain to function properly. If that's not reason enough to enjoy some H2O, it can also help you to lose weight and even help to fight off illness. Sounds like it's pretty positive overall, however, it is possible to have too much of a good thing.
Traveljohnnyjet.com

Why You Should Always Travel with Cough Drops

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of my favorite parts about interviewing frequent travelers for my podcast and YouTube channel is learning how they travel and discovering their best travel tips. The latter is usually my last question in any given interview and it always provides readers, viewers and myself with valuable travel information. One of the answers recently really surprised me since I’d never heard of it or thought of it but it’s brilliant, cheap and effective.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What You Didn't Know About The Holiday Guinness Once Created

Did you know that Guinness, the iconic Irish beer brand, once created its own short-lived holiday? That's right! According to Eat This, Not That!, in 2009 the company created a holiday called "Arthur's Day" to celebrate the founder of the Guinness beer and company. It was celebrated for about five years and disappeared in 2013.
Food & Drinks1057kokz.com

REAL disgusting candy you CAN buy!

If you have kids who like to talk about poo, boogers and snot, they are probably the main demo for these, very real, candies:. Liquid candy that comes oozing out from body parts like a zombie ear that squishes out lemon flavored ear-wax, or poo-colored cotton candy, or Watermelon, Grape, Blue Raspberry Sour Powder in a toilet with a candy lollipop plunger, or REAL farm raised ants in Blueberry, Apple, Banana and Watermelon lollipops, and Toxic Waste Hazardously Sour Candy, even baby diapers filled with delicious “turdles”, or how about candy “scabs” (“Don’t pick at ’em! Eat ’em!”), or sour liquid urine samples, and peppermint Cat Butt Gum, or BBQ flavored Larvettes.
Posted by
Space.com

First bottle of wine 'aged in space' is for sale at Christie’s

About 20 years ago, some grapes from the Bordeaux region of France were picked, crushed and fermented into merlot, just as countless of similar grapes had been before them. Then, in November 2019, those lucky grapes were launched into space. This space wine — actually 12 bottles of Pétrus 2000...
GardeningHuffingtonPost

21 Things You Need When You Become A Dedicated Plant Parent

Buy one houseplant and then find yourself buying 17 more? It happens to the best of us — because plants! They’re green and beautiful and make everything better. It also means you’re now desperate to keep them in good shape, and these products may be just what you need as an obsessive new “plant parent” to maintain all that healthy, gorgeous foliage. I know I did! Aside from the humidifier ― I already live in a very humid place ― I’ve used all of these products at home.
AnimalsPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You’re Not Imagining It, Gnats Are Really Bad This Year

Every Spring/Summer outdoor activities like mowing the lawn, working in the yard, going for a walk, whatever it is can be wrecked by the abundance of bugs. Specifically gnats. That is before the mosquitos come out in full force. I fing that they are mostly just a nuisance, but they can also bite. Gnats are sometimes referred to as biting black flies.