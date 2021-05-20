Class Acts for May 21

Metro photo

Lily Rehberg of Dalton, a student at the University of Evansville, earned dean's list honors for the spring 2021 semester. Rehberg is studying theatre.

To be placed on the dean's list each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Piedmont University celebrated 380 spring graduates including Chelsey Arnold of Tunnel Hill during a commencement ceremony on May 14 in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center in Demorest. They are the first to graduate from the institution since its name changed from Piedmont College to Piedmont University in April.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following area students on being named to the winter 2021 president's list. The winter term runs from January to May.

• Flor Arredondo of Dalton

• Marsha Bell of Dalton

• Whitley Bolton of Chatsworth

• Victoria Carlile of Chatsworth

• Joshua Dillard of Dalton

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list.

Cody Cox of Chatsworth has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's winter 2021 dean's list. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the spring 2021 honor roll lists, including chancellor's honor roll.

The following area students were named to the chancellor's honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.0:

• Sydney Christian Brock of Rocky Face

• Olivia Louise Ross of Dalton

The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the spring 2021 honor roll lists, including dean's honor roll.

The following area students were named to the dean's honor roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5-3.74:

• Taylor Allisan Townsend of Dalton

• Janson Amanda Gladden of Tunnel Hill

In ceremonies held May 5-7 by the University of North Georgia, 50 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. These in-person ceremonies required masks to align with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

• Reilly Gleaton of Dalton earned a bachelor's degree in strategic and security studies and commissioned in the Army, field artillery.

• Aubrey McMahan of Chatsworth earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and commissioned in the Army, transportation corps.

The University of North Georgia is one of only six senior military colleges in the country.

The deans of each of the University of North Georgia's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for spring 2021. Dean's list recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. The following local students were named to the dean's list:

• Daniela Aguirre of Tunnel Hill

• Joseph Beal of Chatsworth

• Rebekah Blankenship of Rocky Face

• Makenna Bogovich of Chatsworth

• Cecille Burgess of Rocky Face

• Bianca Carrillo of Chatsworth

• Kymberlee Childers of Chatsworth

• Katelyn Hannah of Tunnel Hill

• Sydney Harris of Rocky Face

• William Jackson of Dalton

• Lillian Johnson of Dalton

• Elena Leyssens of Dalton

• Genevieve Oshier of Rocky Face

• Madelyn Phillips of Chatsworth

• Makenna Richards of Chatsworth

• William Rowland of Dalton

• Karson Shelton of Chatsworth

• Kyleigh Walker of Chatsworth

• Austin Wimberley of Eton