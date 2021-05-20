Common & Kanye West's Chemistry Was On Full Display In The Classic Storytelling Cut "Testify"
Decades before King Von would be revered as one of the most compelling storytellers to come out of Chicago, veteran Hip-Hop artist Common was putting his versatility on full display with his sixth studio album, Be. Executively produced by Kanye West, Be showcased the many facets of Common's artistry over gorgeous soul sampling beats. On Monday, May 24, Common's classic will celebrate its 16-year anniversary, so in honor of Be, it's only right to revisit one of its best tracks.www.hotnewhiphop.com