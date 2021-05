MISSING PERSON: SWPD is looking to locate Jessica Edwards, who was last seen 5/10/21 at 7AM and has been reported missing by her family. Jessica left her residence with an unknown person and called out of her clinical training at Hartford Hospital on Monday. She is approximately 5'3 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. If you have seen Jessica, please contact the South Windsor Police Department at 860-644-2551.