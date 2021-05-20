newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

NHL News & Rumors: Senators, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Kings…

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators have said they don’t foresee any complications in getting Brady Tkachuk signed to a contract extension. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings have been told by two of their top players that it’s time to add and a few scribes close to the team believe the organization will. The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a key hire and extended their GM and Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche looks like he’s going to be sitting a while after his hit on Justin Faulk.

thehockeywriters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
George Parros
Person
Rob Blake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ottawa Senators#The Los Angeles Kings#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Gm#The Colorado Avalanche#The Ottawa Sun#Twitter#Tsn#Bruins Injury Update#The Washington Capitals#The Los Angeles Times#Stanley Cup#Rangers#The Hockey Writers#Nhltradetalk Com#Sportster#Thw News#Oilers Overtime#St Louis Blues#Veteran Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Related
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Three players who exceeded expected production metrics

Diving into the numbers, these three LA Kings players exceeded their expected production metrics. Two will be restricted free agents. In today’s NHL, players are evaluated beyond just goals, assists, and their plus-minus ratings. Sources like Natural Stat Trick, Top Down Hockey, and Money Puck, among others, have utilizing predictive modeling to convey advanced metrics that truly define whether a player is meeting their expected production rates.
NHLchatsports.com

Doughty Throws Down Gauntlet to LA Kings Management. But Was He Right?

LOS ANGELES — On May 14, the day after the Los Angeles Kings played their final game of the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020-21 regular season, another dismal, blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, their veteran core spoke with the local media about their season, as well as the future of the team.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

“Sick of Losing”, Drew Doughty Pushing LA Kings for Changes

Friday saw some of the LA Kings giving their respective exit interviews. For Drew Doughty, he took the opportunity to be open and honest about where his team stood. Never one to mince words, Drew Doughty did not disappoint in his exit interview on Friday morning to close out the LA Kings‘ season.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL News & Rumors: Coyotes, Senators, Rangers, Laine, Gretzky…

In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets are likely to make some changes at the center ice position and speculation is they’ll want to add a top-line pivot to help Patrik Laine. The New York Rangers will look to make a splash this offseason. Could it including going after Jack Eichel? The Ottawa Senators will likely leave Matt Murray exposed and ESPN is going after a huge name for their broadcast team.
NHLrinkroyalty.com

LA Kings: Reviewing the Kings season through analytics

The 2021 season for the LA Kings, much like for other teams around the league, had its ups and downs. Going into the season for LA, more growing pains were expected. At the start of the season, the Kings had the eighth youngest roster in the NHL. Rookies were playing important positions, the roster was constantly in flux, and a new system was still being implemented.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

LA Kings: Four defensemen worth trading 2021 first round pick for

This offseason is critical for the LA Kings, and they should consider trading their 2021 first-round pick for these four defensemen. One of the biggest priorities on LA Kings general manager Rob Blake’s to-do list this summer will be finding more scoring from the blueline. It’s been a major point of emphasis all year long, and while the organization acquired Olli Maatta last offseason, the Finnish defenseman put a bandaid on an open wound.
NHLchatsports.com

LA Kings: TSN says Byfield is a non-starter in Jack Eichel trade

LA Kings (Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) TSN’s Frank Seravalli has been on top of the Jack Eichel to LA Kings trade rumors. Last week, he reported that the organization showed an interest in acquiring the Buffalo Sabres captain before the trade deadline. Several players, including Eichel, expressed...
NHLFrozen Royalty

LA Kings F Prospect Drake Rymsha Gets A Surprise Chance to Make His NHL Debut

LOS ANGELES — After being selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2017 National Hockey League Draft, center prospect Drake Rymsha was mostly on the outside looking in, spending more time with the Manchester Monarchs and the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL than he did with the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (Kings’ primary minor league affiliate).
NHLYardbarker

Doughty Wants Kings To Make Big Moves During Offseason

The team is already rumored to be interested in going after Jack Eichel if available, but defenseman Drew Doughty is calling for his team to make multiple big moves in order to take advantage of what he seems to believe is a smaller window to win. During his exit interview...
NHLFinger Lakes Times

Joe Veleno scores first NHL goal as Red Wings win, 5-2, vs. Blue Jackets

Joe Veleno showed what he can do with the puck, and Jakub Vrana continued to make Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman look smart. Vrana set up Veleno for his first NHL goal Friday at Nationwide Arena and then scored one of his own as the Wings played the first of back-to-back games against the Columbus Blue Jackets to wrap up their season.
NHLnhlrumors.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken and the Chicago Blackhawks

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators have five goaltenders under contract for next season: Anton Forsberg, Matt Murray, Joey Daccord, Mads Sogaard and Kevin Mandolese. Filip Gustavsson and Marcus Hogberg are pending RFAs. Hogberg is likely heading back to Sweden. Murray has three years left at $6.25...
NHLwcn247.com

What's next for the Blue Jackets in post-Torts era?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets go into the offseason with more big changes ahead after parting ways with coach John Tortorella. But general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says the team won't rush into hiring the next coach, possibly waiting to see how the first rounds of the playoffs progress. Columbus failed to make the postseason for the first time in five seasons, and the team has already started the retooling. The Blue Jackets will work on locking up star defenseman Seth Jones with a long-term contract and deciding whether Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo will be the No. 1 goaltender going forward.
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kings to host MacKinnon and the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (35-13-4, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-25-6, sixth in the West Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +231, Avalanche -283; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Los Angeles. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 65 points,...
NHLsunny95.com

Blue Jackets win, finish last in Central Division

COLUMBUS (AP) — Max Domi scored 4:39 into overtime to lift the Blue Jackets over the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in the season finale for both teams. Matiss Kivlenieks had 33 saves for the Blue Jackets who despite the feel-good win to end the season couldn’t avoid finishing in the Central Division cellar.
NHLsportschatplace.com

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Detroit Red Wings NHL Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/7/21

Detroit Red Wings (18-27-9) at Columbus Blue Jackets (17-25-12) NHL Hockey: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:00 pm (Nationwide Arena) The Line: Columbus Blue Jackets -138 / Detroit Red Wings +115 --- Over/Under: 5.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets meet Friday...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DraftKings: Avalanche biggest favorite to win first-round series

Vegas (-240), the second-place finisher in the West Division were a narrower favorite over the Minnesota Wild (+190) for their series, which opens Sunday in Las Vegas. In the North Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs (-315) were picked to beat the Montreal Canadiens (+240). As of Friday, bettors overwhelmingly favored the Leafs, 96 percent of the handle and 93 percent of bets on Toronto They also favored the Edmonton Oilers (-186), with 80 percent of bettors wagering on the Oilers to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets (+150) in the first round, representing 94 percent of the handle.
NHLprohockeynews.com

Tortorella out as Blue Jackets coach after six seasons

John Tortorella agreed to leave the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday after six seasons as coach. No replacement was named. The Blue Jackets went 18-26-12 and tied the Detroit Red Wings for last in the eight-team Discover Central Division, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016.
NHLsportschatplace.com

Los Angeles Kings vs Colorado Avalanche NHL Picks, Odds, Predictions 5/7/21

Colorado Avalanche (34-13-4) at Los Angeles Kings (21-24-6) NHL Hockey: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10:00 pm (Staples Center) The Line: Los Angeles Kings +226 / Colorado Avalanche -255 --- Over/Under: 5.5 Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings meet Friday in NHL action...