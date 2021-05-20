NHL News & Rumors: Senators, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Kings…
In today’s NHL news and rumors rundown, the Ottawa Senators have said they don’t foresee any complications in getting Brady Tkachuk signed to a contract extension. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Kings have been told by two of their top players that it’s time to add and a few scribes close to the team believe the organization will. The Columbus Blue Jackets have made a key hire and extended their GM and Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche looks like he’s going to be sitting a while after his hit on Justin Faulk.thehockeywriters.com