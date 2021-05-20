NHL News & Rumors: Senators, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Avalanche, Kings…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets go into the offseason with more big changes ahead after parting ways with coach John Tortorella. But general manager Jarmo Kekalainen says the team won't rush into hiring the next coach, possibly waiting to see how the first rounds of the playoffs progress. Columbus failed to make the postseason for the first time in five seasons, and the team has already started the retooling. The Blue Jackets will work on locking up star defenseman Seth Jones with a long-term contract and deciding whether Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Korpisalo will be the No. 1 goaltender going forward.