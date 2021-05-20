He's All That Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far
Miramax's "He's All That" is one of the most talked-about upcoming releases of 2021. The film is a modern retelling of 1999's "She's All That," which starred Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. Although mostly panned by critics, the film was a major success for Miramax. According to Box Office Mojo, "She's All That" grossed over $100 million worldwide. The studio now hopes to have the same success with this remake, or perhaps eclipse the profits that the original film brought with its audience. Both the 1999 film and 2021 remake are penned by R. Lee Fleming Jr., who has written for "Friends," "One Tree Hill," and Hulu's "Light as a Feather," so we're pretty sure he knows what rom-com fans like to see.