He's All That Release Date, Cast And Plot - What We Know So Far

The first look at Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation series for Netflix has been revealed. Although She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been a hit among audiences on Netflix recently, it’s been a while since audiences have seen a brand new version of Masters of the Universe on their screens. And it may be some time before the live-action arrives in theaters too, since the project recently lost Noah Centineo as the titular hero. But fan-favorite director Kevin Smith has been working away on a brand new animated sequel series to the original 1983 program, with Masters of the Universe: Revelation set to arrive on Netflix in just a few months time. But the first stills from the series have finally arrived online, and it looks pretty impressive.