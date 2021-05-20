South Texas Health System Behavioral Names New Chief Executive Officer
South Texas Health System Behavioral, the first behavioral health facility with private inpatient treatment in the Rio Grande Valley, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Pendlebury as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 10, 2021. In her role, Pendlebury is responsible for leading the facility's staff in delivering quality, compassionate care to behavioral patients in the Rio Grande Valley, as well as its surrounding areas. Pendlebury brings with her more than 40 years of expertise in the behavioral health field.