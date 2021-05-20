South Texas Health System Behavioral Names New Chief Executive Officer

We welcome news that new medical facilities are opening up in the Rio Grande Valley. DHR Health, established as Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, will open a hospital in north Brownsville later this summer. The facility already is advertising for medical professionals including physicians, nurses, lab technicians and other positions. In addition, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has forged an agreement with H-E-B supermarkets to open clinics in some locations. The first have opened at 2409 E. Expressway 83 in Mission, the other at Paredes Line Road and Ruben Torres Boulevard in Brownsville.