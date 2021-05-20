newsbreak-logo
The Tragically Hip announce ‘Saskadelphia’

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrated iconic band The Tragically Hip announce a new album, Saskadelphia, out Friday, May 21st via Universal Music Canada/UMe. The set is made up of six previously unreleased tracks written in 1990. Five recorded in that same year during the Road Apples sessions in New Orleans, and one live track, “Montreal (Live from The Molson Centre, Montreal, Dec 7th, 2000),” written at the same time, but for which the original recording is yet to be found.

