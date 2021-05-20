Ruth B Premieres Bubbly Break-Up Song “Die Fast”

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleNearly four years after her debut record Safe Haven, Vine star and musician Ruth B is finally preparing to share its follow-up Moments In Between, out June 11 via Downtown Records. In its lead up, she’s shared “Situation,” a warm R&B track about parsing the finer details in a situationship.

