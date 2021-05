Scouting Report: Keep your home gym free of clutter with one dumbbell that does the work of four. At the beginning of every year, I promise to make working out a priority. But when my gym closed early last year, I used it as an excuse to binge eat in front of the television instead. One season of Bridgerton and way too much ice cream later, I decided it was time to get off the couch and start looking for creative ways to keep up with my workout routine at home.