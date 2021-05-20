Pirates' Phillip Evans: Nearing return

On May 4, the Westlake girls lacrosse team hosted Rocky River in a late-season Northern Ohio Lacrosse League matchup, and the Pirates came away with a 17-8 win – their ninth in 10 games up to that point. The Pirates (10-4, 6-1 NOLL) went into halftime up 9-7, but outscored the Demons (6-12, 1-6 NOLL) 8-1 in a dominant second half. Allie Kysela led the team with four goals, while Ella Nejad and Olivia Konopka each scored three. Abbie Gardner and Heidi Pirnat tallied three goals apiece to pace the Demons, who went on to lose to Lake Catholic, 15-12, on May 6. Following the win over their win, the Pirates dropped two straight to end the week, falling to non-conference foes Chagrin Falls on May 6 and St. Joseph Academy on May 8. Both teams are wrapping up their regular season this week. The Demons will play their finale at rival Bay on Thursday at 7 p.m. Both seeded in the Division II, Region 5 state tournament bracket, the Demons will travel to Toledo Ottawa Hills on May 19 for a 6 p.m. start to their first round game, and the Pirates will host either Toledo Central Catholic or Toledo Maumee Valley Country Day on May 19 at a time yet to be determined.