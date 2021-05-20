Royals' Jarrod Dyson: Records steal

Perez went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's loss against the White Sox. Perez was removed from Saturday's win over the White Sox with groin tightness, but the injury wasn't serious and the star catcher found himself in the lineup once again -- though he played as a designated hitter and was later subbed off in the top of the eighth after drawing a walk. Perez has hit safely in five of the Royals' last six games.