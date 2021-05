–Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire at 7720 Valle Avenue on Friday at 4:43 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the fire was a vegetation fire burning towards a structure. As additional information was gathered, it was determined to be a structure fire that spread to the vegetation. Upon arrival, crews found a 1400 square foot residence with heavy fire in over half of the structure, one resident with burn injuries, and a half-acre of vegetation burning towards adjacent structures. The fire was located over 1000’ up a narrow driveway which only allowed the placement of one fire engine near the structure. All other resources parked at the bottom of the hill and hiked their gear to the incident.