Goshen, NY

LEGOLAND New York Finally Opening Six Themed Land Adventures to All Guests

 14 hours ago
Let the LEGO adventure begin! The gates to LEGOLAND New York Resort are finally opening to all guests after a long coronavirus delay. The park in Goshen, New York will open for previews Saturday May 29. Annual Pass and single-day ticket holders will be able to enjoy six of the seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, LEGO City, LEGO Castle, LEGO NINJAGO World and MINILAND. The final land, LEGO Pirates and the LEGOLAND hotel will open later this summer.

RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Little Falls, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Shhhh Chilling Thriller ‘A Quiet Place 2′ Showing Soon In New Hartford/Rome

The coronavirus pandemic canceled most openings and events, including the release of A Quiet Place Part 2, but get ready Central New York as the wait is almost over. A Quiet Place featured many scenes filmed in Little Falls, and when the sequel was announced, we were hoping for Hollywood to come back. Unfortunately, that didn't come to fruition, but we can still watch the Abbott Family on the big screen, knowing we played an important role in the first movie.
Politicsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Additional Belmont Stakes Racing Festival Ticket, Hospitality Options Now Available

The New York Racing Association has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with those...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYThrillist

Legoland New York Shares a Glimpse of its New Theme Park

The third US Legoland is about to open. Legoland is preparing to open its third US location. The Legoland New York Resort is planning on an unspecified summer opening in Goshen, New York, about 60 miles northwest of New York City. Two new videos from Legoland give a look at...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Goshen, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

LEGOLAND Opening to Guests This Month: How to Get Tickets

It's official, LEGOLAND New York in Goshen will be opening their gates to visitors this month. The massive theme park in Goshen was scheduled to have its grand opening last summer during the July 4 weekend. Because of the pandemic, those plans were scrapped as construction on LEGOLAND was halted and state regulations forced the closure of theme parks and other public places.
New York City, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

Will New York’s Newest Term For Tourism Inspire You To Travel?

I really can't imagine anyone liking this term. It really just sounds very braggadocious. However, it's such a New York thing to do. 'Roam The Empire' is the newest term New York Tourism has created to get people to travel or vacation within the borders of the state. Yeah, it's a play on our state's nickname, The Empire State. I get that, but when I hear the nickname, I don't think it sounds all that bad. When I hear 'Roam The Empire', it almost just sounds like "yeah, look at us!".
Hudson, NYNews 12

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week hopes to jump start dining out

Hudson Valley Restaurant Week is underway across seven counties. In Orange County, nearly a dozen restaurants are participating with lunch and dinner deals. Restaurant owners, still trying to get back on their feet, hope this will bring in customers. "This year it says to the community that we are OK, and we are getting open. It's safe to come out and it's also very economical!" says Amanda Dana, of Orange County Tourism.