newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Apple Watch Series 6, Galaxy Buds Plus and more are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with an excellent accessory selection that includes something for everybody. First up, we have the latest Apple Watch Series 6 on its 40mm GPS-only version with a RED Aluminum Case and RED Sport Band selling for $329 after a $70- discount. However, if red is not your favorite color, you can also grab the same version with a Blue Aluminum Case and Deep Navy Sport Band for $340 with $59 savings. However, you can also get your new Watch Series 6 with LTE connectivity and still save some cash. You can get a 40mm variant for $4098 after a $90 discount. And get the larger 44mm variant, also with LTE for as low as R469 with $60 savings. You can also save some bucks on several bands for your Apple Watch; for example, you can get a Black Unity Sport Band for $39 with $10 savings.

pocketnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Gps#Headphones#Wireless Audio#Live Bands#The Apple Watch Series 6#Red Sport Band#R469#Netgear#Black Unity Sport Band#Deep Navy Sport Band#Samsung Galaxy Buds#Sale#Lte Connectivity#Discount#Today#Battery Life#Accessory#Usb Microphone#Aluminum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Track all your activity with the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale for $180

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 smart watch has dropped in price today. You can get it for $179.99 at Amazon. This is the best price we've ever seen for this watch, which normally sells for around $220 or more. It was going as high as $270 at the beginning of the year, and it has never gone below $200 directly on Amazon before. It's still going for $270 at other retailers like Best Buy and Microsoft. Only black is going this low, but you can get Silver discounted to just $199.99, which still ain't bad.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

These killer new Anker deals can satisfy all your Android and iPhone charging needs on the cheap

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Rarely does a month go by without Amazon holding an extensive new sale on crazy popular and ultra-affordable mobile phone accessories manufactured by Anker, and since the last such collection of killer deals was available back in March, you shouldn't be shocked to see a fresh batch of chargers and cables fetch lower than ever prices today only.
ShoppingCNN

The best sales to shop today: Ulta, Nike, Dyson and more

(CNN) — Today, you’ll find a deal on aDyson vacuum, discounted Greenworks outdoor power tools and savings on hair care from Ulta. All that and more below. Get your best mane ever with savings on all things hair at Ulta’s latest sale. The Gorgeous Hair Event runs today through May 29, and features up to 50% off haircase essentials, with new deals happening every week — and every day. For now, you can score salon-quality shampoo and conditioner sets for as low as $26 and savings on select products from top brands like Redken and Bed Head.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Alienware monitors and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with last year’s Apple MacBook Air that comes powered by the latest M1 Chip. This laptop is currently getting killer reviews, and it is one of the best options available for the price, and things get better when you see that they’re constantly on sale. You can get yours for as low as $900 after receiving a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space option, which is the same model Jaime Rivera was testing on his latest video. Savings go across the board, meaning you can get any of the three different color options, but you may want to stick with the Silver model, as it’s the one that ages better.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

A single $17 cord can charge Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods simultaneously

Cable clutter is the worst. It makes it difficult to organize the gadgets you rely on the most. Plus, it can take a while to individually sort out which cord you need for the device that’s low on battery. Not to mention, it doesn’t really help with creating an organized and clean desk space, which can help you stay more productive for longer periods of time.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Galaxy Buds Live Plugin

The Galaxy Buds Live Plugin allows you to use features such as device settings and status view when connected to a Galaxy Buds Live device. This application does not work alone because this is a component of the Galaxy Wearable application. The Galaxy Wearable application has to be installed first...
Electronicsdodofinance.com

Want to buy an Apple Watch Series 3? Do not do that

It’s the oldest Apple Watch you can buy from Apple at the moment – and the cheapest too: the Apple Watch Series 3. The watch is from 2017 and the smallest model costs € 219. Much more affordable than the current entry-level model of 2020: Apple Watch SE costs € 299. So it seems like a good deal. But buying the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2021 isn’t a good idea after all …
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Grab a backup pair of wireless earbuds for just a measly $13

If you’re like someone like me who constantly loses earbuds and you need a quick pair to hold you over for a few months, do yourself a favor and consider these excellent Boltune wireless earbuds. Right now, they’re down to just $13 with code KJHHTD6G, along with clipping the $10 on-site coupon. These earbuds typically sell for $40.
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

There's a Samsung Galaxy Buds app in the Microsoft Store

Samsung has a Galaxy Buds app listed in the Microsoft Store. It's a little under 19MB in size and lets you monitor device status and settings. The store listing only mentions utility for Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung has a Galaxy Buds app on the Microsoft Store. It has a pretty...
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

Best Earbuds That You Can Buy for Under $50

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No matter the time of year, you can pretty much always find earbuds...
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple AirPods set to dominate wireless earbuds market for another year

The true wireless earphones market has been reporting strong annual growth for a long time and 2021 won’t be any different. Counterpoint Research expects global shipments to reach 310 million units, up from 233 million in 2020. Apple's AirPods will dominate, but their share could fall. Apple dominated the so-called...
NFLPosted by
The Independent

AirTags review: Apple’s new iPhone-powered tracker passes every test – apart from one

The newest Apple product has just landed. It’s a tiny, cute tracker device that works in a remarkable way. It’s called AirTag and it is designed to stop you from losing your keys, spectacles, backpack luggage, basically whatever you attach it to. I’ve been using a handful or AirTags since just after Apple revealed them, and they have passed very test I set them (apart from one).The design is certainly eye-catching: it’s circular, a little over an inch in diameter and is shiny and white, like a large Softmint, though don’t get carried away, it’s not edible. It’s lightweight, just 11...
Electronicscompsmag.com

Apple Watch ‘Explorer Edition’ news and more

New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available. Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on...
Video GamesGamespot

Today's Best Deals: Resident Evil Village, Biomutant, Samsung Galaxy Watch, And More

As we head into the weekend, there are tons of great deals up for grabs, including on new and upcoming games. Resident Evil Village just launched today, and you can already get a discount on Steam codes at Green Man Gaming. If you're looking forward to Biomutant's release later this month, you can snag an Xbox digital code for $10 off at Newegg. Amazon has some great deals of its own, including massive discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the The Skyrim Library. The retailer is also hosting a separate book promotion that nets you 50% off one book when you buy another book at full price. There are tons of game deals available, too, with New Pokemon Snap, Super Mario Odyssey, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses all discounted to great prices. PlayStation and Xbox users can save big on Immortals Fenyx Rising and It Takes Two. Also, Amazon is still hosting a device sale for Mother's Day with discounts on the Fire Stick 4K and an Echo Dot bundle. We've rounded up the best deals available on Tuesday; make sure to come back tomorrow to check out Thursday's deals.