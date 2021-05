This week’s question comes from Giuseppe J. in Orinda: I run a small business. Having survived the worst of this pandemic, I am reopening my store soon. Some of my staff have received the COVID-19 vaccination, but not all of them. For the safety of all of the employees, and to protect the public and selfishly, my own potential liability and health, I would like to require all of my employees to be vaccinated in order to return to the worksite. Is that something that I can do without breaking the law?