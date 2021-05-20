newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

How to Budget Your Indie Feature

By George Edelman
No Film School
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about seeking representation and budgeting for independent features. Charles and George are joined by filmmaker and writer Kath Tolentino today to chat about lots of topics like AAPI movies, seeking representation, and tech news. Today’s big topic is sure to benefit filmmakers starting out: budgeting for independent features. Give...

nofilmschool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Indie#Independent Films#Feature Films#Independent Filmmakers#Film News#Atlas Orion Anamorphic#Independent Features#Super Niche Lenses#Aapi Movies#Producers#Cast#Streaming#Videos#Aapi Content#Silver Edition Lenses#Widescreen#Tech News#Aapi Issues#Shorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘In Action’ review: Micro budget indie filled with maximum creativity

In Action is an indie film that constantly asks if it is possible to get too creative. Sean (Sean Kenealy) and Eric (Eric Silvera) are two aspiring screenwriters who are mistaken for terrorists. They soon find out rogue NSA agents want to use their latest script to plot an actual attack. On top of that, they plan to frame the writers. Can the two friends save the day?
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Indie 'Slow Machine' Featuring Stephanie Hayes

"What's her deal?" Grasshopper Film has unveiled a trailer for an intriguing, experimental indie film titled Slow Machine, the feature directorial debut of filmmakers Joe Denardo & Paul Felten. This premiered at the 2020 Rotterdam Film Festival last year, and also played at the New York Film Festival and Vienna Film Festival. After a brief relationship with intelligence agent Gerard ends terribly, tired & disillusioned actress Stephanie hides in a house where a band is working on a record, which proves to be less of an escape than she imagined. This one stars Stephanie Hayes, Scott Shepherd, Eleanor Friedberger, and Chloë Sevigny. Described as a "miniature epic of music, murder, espionage, and paranoia." Sounds freaky. This looks a bit too experimental for my tastes, but I still appreciate unique and creative cinematic work like this.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Women and Documentaries Dominate as Prizewinners at Jeonju Film Festival

Documentaries and pictures made by female filmmakers dominated the prize ranks of South Korea’s Jeonju International Film Festival. Some, including “Splinters” which won the festival’s Grand Prize, were qualified on both counts. “Splinters” aka “Esquirlas,” is an Argentinian-made documentary about the military-industrial complex, which premiered last year at the Mar...
Businessdallassun.com

Indie Distributor Hannover House Bets Big on MyFlix Streaming Service

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2021 / From a modest office in a small, university town, an award-winning film distributor is launching a very big vision that he believes could change the way consumers view movies. Hannover House (OTC PINK:HHSE) CEO Eric Parkinson is applying some cutting-edge ideas to the world of digital-entertainment streaming that could make the company's MyFlix service into a major brand name.
MoviesScreendaily

15 feature documentaries from this year’s festivals to look out for

Screen’s chief critic and reviews editor Fionnuala Halligan compiles some of the standout documentary features to premiere at this year’s festivals so far, including Hot Docs, CPH:DOX, SXSW and Visions du Reel. 1970 (Visions du Reel) Dir. Tomasz Wolski. Our critic said: “The ghosts of Polish history haunt the documentary...
Moviesfilmcourage.com

Beginner’s Guide To Selling A Movie Masterclass – Jeff Deverett [FULL INTERVIEW]

Film Courage: Why would a distributor become a filmmaker? Isn’t there more money in film distribution than there is in making movies?. Jeff Deverett, Film Producer, Entrepreneur, Writer, Director: That’s a great question and a lot of my distribution associates thought I was nuts when I went that direction. But filmmaking is about the making of movies. Distribution is a business and it can be a very lucrative business and fun and I enjoyed it a lot. But I went into the film business to make moviesand I started in distribution in some ways by accident because I went to get a production job…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Indy Film Fest 2021 offers drive-in double features

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Film Fest celebration continued at the Tibbs Drive-In Theatre on Thursday night, with another planned for May 13. After going mostly virtual for 2021, fans were invited to see some of the featured films at the only in-person venue for the festival. Moviegoers were able...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

TikTok's Duet Feature Spawns New Bonkers Video Trend

A brand new trend has sprung up online using TikTok's duet feature in order to make incredible video compilations. The social media platform's popularity has soared, with fans jumping on challenges, stitches, dances or re-using viral sounds. The duet function has proven to be a hit since it launched last...
Video GamesArs Technica

Paramount+ hits 36 million subscribers, will stream sci-fi movie Infinite

On the heels of revealing that it has reached just shy of 36 million subscribers, streaming service Paramount+ has announced that it will stream at least one original movie each week, including the long-delayed Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor sci-fi film Infinite. Further Reading. In March, the streaming service CBS...
MinoritiesFlorida Star

Changing The Narrative: NALIP Launches New Film Incubator For Women Of Color

The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) has launched a program for women of color filmmakers, a heavily underrepresented group in Hollywood. “Latino Lens: Narrative Short Film Incubator for Women of Color” will offer Latina and other women of color filmmakers the opportunity to create original short films in four months. It will provide production grants, training and additional support from preproduction to the completion of projects.
MusicPosted by
defpen

The Read Partners With Raedio To Release A Comedy Album

Issa Rae and her record label, Raedio, have formed a new partnership with Crissles and Kid Fury of. . With this deal, the podcast duo will create an original comedy album. The album will “pair original commentary from the dynamic duo on historic pop culture moments alongside original music from today’s most prolific artists.”
Musichypebot.com

How to reward your fans

To encourage retention and growth among your fans on Patreon and elsewhere, it’s important to consider how to structure your rewards for varying levels of support. Guest post by Randy Chertkow & Jason Feehan from the Disc Makers Blog. In previous posts, we’ve addressed why you need to consider patronage,...
FestivalSHOOT Online

Tribeca Festival Sets TV, Indie Episodic, Creators Market Lineups

The 2021 Tribeca Festival will debut a robust lineup of new and returning TV series, new indie episodic storytelling, and an industry-facing Creators Market. The 20th anniversary celebration will take place city-wide June 9-20 and will be the first major film festival to host in-person events. After a year of...
Video GamesNintendo Life

This Year's Guerrilla Collective Indie Showcase Will Feature Over 80 Games

Although E3 is back this year, last year's indie showcase Guerrilla Collective will also be making a return over three days. This year's showcase will take place on the 5th, 6th and 12th June at 8 AM Pacific / 11am Eastern / 4pm UK. There'll be more than 80 games featured - with developers such as tinyBuild, Innersloth, Humble Games, Thuderful and Raw Fury in attendance. You'll be able to tune in live on Twitch.
TV & Videos1069morefm.com

Will Smith to star in unscripted docuseries for YouTube Originals called “Best Shape of My Life”

Will Smith will document his health journey for a new YouTube Originals series. Titled “Best Shape of My Life,” the 6-part unscripted series will show Smith “rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way,” according to a description distributed by YouTube. “This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more,” the description added.
Theater & DanceVulture

Charli D’Amelio Dances Circles Around Lil Huddy in His New Music Video

Lil Huddy (a.k.a. TikTok’s Chase Hudson) has dropped a music video for his latest single, “America’s Sweetheart.” It features him slow-dancing with Charli D’Amelio, the other half of the TikTok-dubbed “ChaCha” couple. In a not-so-subtle reference to their messy breakup last year (he was accused of cheating), Lil Huddy sings in the chorus, “I’m the bad guy, and you’re America’s sweetheart.” The video opens with D’Amelio attempting to pull her former Hype House roommate out from under the dirt of his grave (a nod to the video for his last track, “The Eulogy of You and Me”). As he sings about feeling alone, misunderstood, and regretful, we see slow-motion shots of her dancing in a red dress and him smashing items on a table with a baseball bat. In one scene, he sits on a couch, cast in shadow, as multiple D’Amelios appear by his side. After a classic “look back at each other as we walk away” moment, they eventually stare directly into each other’s eyes and slow-dance together. Just when it looks like he’s going to go in for a kiss, the video cuts to a solo shot of D’Amelio coming up to the camera. “Chase!” she calls, as if she’s waking him up from a bad dream. Hmm, what could it all mean? Watch the video that’s sure to have TikTok talking above.
Mental Healthundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Brett Newski Debuts New Single “Life Underwater”

Alternative songwriter, illustrator, and podcaster Brett Newski is breaking into the publishing world with his upcoming first book, It’s Hard to Be a Person: defeating anxiety, surviving the world and having more fun. Inspired by Newski’s self-described “dumb drawings” making fun of his anxiety and depression, the new book collects Newski’s drawing and private reflections into somewhat of a how-to guide of “hacks”, “strategies”, and “exercises” that he’s used to combat mental illness.