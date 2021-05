The coronavirus is a wildy unpredictable illness, which can make getting infected a pretty scary circumstance. It can show up without symptoms, or put you in the hospital. But even if you emerge from your infection unscathed, unfortunately, for many COVID survivors the virus lingers in disruptive ways. Known colloquially as "long COVID," the condition known as post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC) has been heavily discussed over the last year, as some of those afflicted seem to experience long-term coronavirus symptoms that aren't going away. Now, new research has found that a significant amount of COVID survivors experience one long-term symptom in particular. Read on to find out what one in four people who've had COVID have in common.