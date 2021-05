Tottenham Hotspur continue to harbor slim hopes of sneaking into the top four by the end of the Premier League season. For the team which currently sits in sixth place, five points off the Champions League spots, to accomplish that task they'll need to take all the points they can from sides like Leeds and hope to get some help from the teams ahead of them. Specifically they'll need the current fourth place team Chelsea to leave the door open for them by dropping points. Leeds on the other hand are fighting for a place in the top half of the table, which would truly be a remarkable achievement for Marcelo Bielsa's team side in their first season back in the Premier League.