Kansas City, KS

USAC Sprint Double At Lakeside Is A Wash

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 11 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series doubleheader at Lakeside Speedway, scheduled for May 21-22, has been rained out. Word from track owner Pete Howey and event promoter Track Enterprises is that due to the extensive precipitation that has accumulated throughout the week at the four-tenths-mile dirt oval, and with a forecast calling for thunderstorms later Thursday and through the night into Friday, the track and the facility grounds would be too saturated to conduct the weekend’s scheduled events.

News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas StateLJWORLD

Kansas track takes home 3 individual titles at Big 12 Outdoor Championship

The Kansas track and field program added two more individual titles on the final day of the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Manhattan on Sunday. Sophomore Zach Bradford won pole vault, while sophomore Rylee Anderson was victorious in high jump to help KU finish with three individual champions on the weekend. Senior Gleb Dudarev won the hammer throw competition while setting a meet and facility record on the first day of the three-day event.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Kansas at Texas Tech Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Texas Tech have agreed to an amended schedule for this weekend’s series in Lubbock, Texas at Rip Griffin Park. The three-game series is schedule to start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Friday’s game has been moved up from 6:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., while the series finale on Saturday is at noon.
Kansas Statekuathletics.com

⚾ Davis Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas baseball’s Eli Davis has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week as announced by the conference Monday. Davis pitched a seven-inning, no-hitter against Kansas State in game two of a doubleheader against the Wildcats. Davis needed 97 pitches to complete the no-hit performance and led Kansas to the 10-0 victory over KSU.
Kansas City, KSspeedsport.com

Sanders Breaks Through At Lakeside

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It took 134 days into the 2021 campaign for him to notch his 108th career win, but four-time USMTS national champion Rodney Sanders finally broke into the victory column Friday night as the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invaded the Lakeside Speedway. Nearly 50...
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Kansas Stateccenterdispatch.com

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Get hooked on free fishing days coming to Kansas, Missouri in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hoping to try your hand at fishing before spending money on a permit in Missouri and Kansas? Then you’re in luck in early June in both states. The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting the public to “get hooked on fishing” through its Free Fishing Days June 12-13. Kansas anglers can fish for free on June 6-7 as part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism's "Free Fishing Days."
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas City, KSkshb.com

Kansas City Monarchs to open season with full capacity at Legends Field

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs will open their season at Legends Field on Tuesday, May 18 at full capacity. Team owner Mark Brandmeyer, told 41 Action News the stadium will welcome fans at full capacity and face masks will not be required, citing loosened COVID-19 restrictions made by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County.
Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

Pioneers cap regular season with win against Wyandotte

Wesley Redelberger opened the game on the mound for Leavenworth and put down the first two batters with three-pitch strikeouts before inducing a groundout for a seven-pitch inning. In the bottom of the inning, the Pioneers took advantage of Bulldog miscues to plate their first two runs. Ross Brown III...
Kansas City, KSKCTV 5

KC Monarchs prepare for opening night with full capacity crowd

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Monarchs will host up to 8,000 fans at their first home game on May 18. That's the full capacity for Legends Field. The team announced the decision Thursday morning, a week after Wyandotte County eliminated social distancing restrictions and outdoor mask requirements.