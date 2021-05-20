USAC Sprint Double At Lakeside Is A Wash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – USAC’s AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series doubleheader at Lakeside Speedway, scheduled for May 21-22, has been rained out. Word from track owner Pete Howey and event promoter Track Enterprises is that due to the extensive precipitation that has accumulated throughout the week at the four-tenths-mile dirt oval, and with a forecast calling for thunderstorms later Thursday and through the night into Friday, the track and the facility grounds would be too saturated to conduct the weekend’s scheduled events.