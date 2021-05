LEAD — The Lead-Deadwood Elementary School fifth grade classrooms were abuzz with excitement and angst, as students prepared to deliver their Famous Faces presentations to fellow classmates, loved ones, and teachers. From Dolly Parton in her coat of many colors to Muhammad Ali putting up his dukes to fight and Lucille Ball in her classic regalia to Beethoven, complete with lambchops, the culminating activity for students’ elementary school careers went off without a hitch Thursday morning.