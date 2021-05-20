A Better East Texas: Respect mask use even as pandemic wanes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic sure has the feeling of being over, but it is not. It is close, but it is still here. However, it is obvious that opening Texas back up was not a bad move despite criticism from President Biden. Since the opening of the Lone Star State, cases of COVID and deaths have consistently declined. That move gave Texas and a few other states a head start in the return to normal. The decline in the impact from COVID can be credited to good personal choices on protection practices, more effective treatments and of course, vaccines. There were no super spreader breakouts from migrants at the border, as was circulated in social media, either.