Lille tries to hold off PSG in tight French title race

Take a look at some of Monaco's best goals against Reims ahead of their Ligue 1 meeting. Monaco travel to Reims for a Ligue 1 game on Sunday. Kick off is at 17:05 CEST. Ahead of the game at the Stade Auguste-Delaune, we bring you some of Monaco's best goals against Reims from previous meetings. Take a look goals from the likes of Fabinho and Martial in the video above! The meeting earlier in the season was a thrilling 2-2 draw.