Two killer whales have been sighted off the coast of Cornwall in what wildlife experts say may be the first record of the UK’s resident pod of orcas in England.Nature photographer Will McEnery-Cartwright was enjoying a coffee on Wednesday at the open air Minack Theatre, four miles from Land’s End, when he saw two whale fins in the water. The whales have since identified as ‘John Coe’ and ‘Aquarius’ by the Cornwall Wildlife Trust. They are part of the ‘West Coast Community’, a pod of eight individuals.Mr McEnery-Cartwright wrote on Instagram: “Well today something crazy happened. I was taking in the views and drinking...