Wisconsin State

Chippewa Falls Springs Ahead for Annual SpringFest Celebration

Volume One
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring has sprung, and what better way is there to celebrate than to spend a fun-filled weekend at SpringFest on May 21-22? The annual event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls will include live music, with performances by the likes of Chris Kroeze, Sue Orfield Band, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz, Evan Pingel, the Chi-Hi Wire Choir, and other fabulous local entertainment. You can also check out the 40-plus exhibitor booths which include family-friendly activities and superb local vendors. There will also be Wisconsin State Fair French fries, cheese curds, and other delectable goodies.

volumeone.org
