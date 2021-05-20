Chippewa Falls Springs Ahead for Annual SpringFest Celebration

Pet owners will be delighted to discover a new pet wash kiosk nestled on the grounds of Steve’s Car Wash on North High Street. Although all pets quickly become a member of the family, it’s easy to concede that they can sometimes make a terrible mess. Washing your four legged friend at home can be a disaster and might even result in scratches and other damages to your property. If you are in a rental unit, you might end up getting stuck with an expensive repair bill.