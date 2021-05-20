newsbreak-logo
John Daly hit the range for a major as only he can — with a McDonald's diet soda

By Tim Schmitt
msn.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 PGA Championship kicked off Thursday at the legendary Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, and for a very short time, a previous winner put his name atop the leaderboard. John Daly, who won the event back in 1991 at Crooked Stick Golf Club, is making his annual appearance at the PGA Championship, wheeling a cart around the grounds. He was given permission to play with a cart before the 2019 tournament due to osteoarthritis in his right knee.

