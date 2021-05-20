John Daly hit the range for a major as only he can — with a McDonald's diet soda

John Daly came oh so close to winning on Sunday at the PGA TOUR Champions Insperity Invitational just outside Houston, the site of his only victory since turning 50. He was tied for the lead with Mike Weir playing in the group in front of Weir. Arriving at the par-4 18th, Daly powered a drive into the middle of the fairway, only his fifth fairway on Sunday. With only about 150 yards left, he said he flushed a 9-iron.