UFC welterweight Neil Magny says he open to the Khamzat Chimaev fight, but explained why he has his concerns about waiting for him. Magny had one of his best performances ever as he won a unanimous decision over Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 26. For Magny, beating someone as talented as Neal proves that he still has what it takes to be a top-10 fighter. It’s not a surprise, then, that so many other top contenders in the welterweight division are gunning for Magny, including Chimaev. The Swede has missed all of 2021 so far due to health issues but he is hoping to make his return to the Octagon this summer, and Chimaev has made Magny one of his targets.