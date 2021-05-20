newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Mayfield JROTC cadet earns pilot training scholarship

Las Cruces Sun-News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity snapshot: Madeline Todd, an 11th grade Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Mayfield High School has received a scholarship to attend Purdue University to participate in a private pilot license training program this summer. Madeline is a student in Mayfield’s new pilot training program. More than 1,340 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets applied for one of the 230 Flight Academy Scholarships from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. The Flight Academy allows aspiring young aviators to get their private pilot’s certification at no cost, during an eight-week summer course. The scholarship, valued at approximately $22,500, covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
Alabama State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
Las Cruces, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadets#Jrotc#Rotc#Pilot Training#Purdue University#Mayfield Jrotc Cadet#Mayfield High School#Maxwell Air Force Base#The Flight Academy#Community Snapshot#Montgomery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Collegeskrwg.org

Virtual international internships at NMSU provide work, cultural experiences

LAS CRUCES - Internships are a requirement for some degree programs at New Mexico State University, and with COVID-19 restrictions in place since March 2020, a student’s graduation plans could have been derailed without a timely internship placement. But NMSU’s Education Abroad helped a group of students fulfill their requirement with virtual international internships.
Educationlascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU professor wins state heritage preservation award

New Mexico State University history professor Jamie L. Bronstein, Ph.D., will share the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division’s (HPD) 2021 heritage publication award with Durwood Ball, Ph.D., of the New Mexico Historical Review. Bronstein and Ball will receive the award during a May 21 online ceremony hosted by the New...
CollegesLas Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico State University regents approve merger of education and health colleges

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State University Board of Regents voted Friday to merge two colleges into one. The change will go into effect on July 1. NMSU Provost Carol Parker proposed in August 2020 to merge the College of Education, the College of Health and Social Services, and the Department of Sociology (in the College of Arts and Sciences), to create a new college to be named the College of Health, Education and Social Transformation.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

LCPS awards Teacher and Educational Support Personnel of the Year

LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces Public Schools awarded two educators on Wednesday for their service to the district and Las Cruces community. Robbi Berry was named the 2022 Teacher of the Year and Crystal Flores was named the 2022 Educational Support Personnel of the Year. The two were selected from six finalists and 89 total nominations. The winners were announced at a small ceremony at the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administrative Complex.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Doña Ana Community College holds drive-thru and walk-up commencement ceremonies

LAS CRUCES - Doña Ana Community College will be holding a drive-thru, walk-up graduation at its East Mesa campus located at 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd. Each graduate for the Class of 2021 will be able to attend their graduation in their vehicles with a couple of family members. Students can get out of their cars and walk to the Celebration Stage at the east entrance of the campus.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

Charter high schools in Las Cruces: What are their graduation plans?

LAS CRUCES – As high schools around Doña Ana County make arrangements for in-person graduation ceremonies, charter high schools plan to do the same for their students. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, no schools in New Mexico have had a "normal" graduation. For the Class of 2020, schools held makeshift drive-thru and drive-by events.