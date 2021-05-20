Mayfield JROTC cadet earns pilot training scholarship

Community snapshot: Madeline Todd, an 11th grade Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Mayfield High School has received a scholarship to attend Purdue University to participate in a private pilot license training program this summer. Madeline is a student in Mayfield’s new pilot training program. More than 1,340 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets applied for one of the 230 Flight Academy Scholarships from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama. The Flight Academy allows aspiring young aviators to get their private pilot’s certification at no cost, during an eight-week summer course. The scholarship, valued at approximately $22,500, covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private pilot license. To submit an item for community snapshot, email photo and information to news@lcsun-news.com.