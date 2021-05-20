Skip Bayless grades Steph Curry’s performance in lost against LeBron James and the Lakers I UNDISPUTED

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSteph Curry finished with a game-high 37 points in the Golden State Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry did all he could to keep his team in the game and had an opportunity late to send the game to overtime, but could not reel in the inbound pass with two seconds remaining for a game-tying three pointer. Skip Bayless grades Curry's performance and breaks down why he earned it in Golden State's tough loss in Los Angeles.

LeBron James ruled out for Lakers' game against Knicks, per Tuesday's NBA injury report

LeBron James' stint on the sideline will apparently continue on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Lakers star is listed as out for L.A.'s contest against the New York Knicks, according to the NBA's official injury report. The report will be updated twice before the game, so his status could technically change, though that seems unlikely given that he's listed as out as opposed to questionable or doubtful. The game against the Knicks will be the fifth straight missed by James, who is dealing with a lingering ankle injury.
Video: Watch Steph Curry’s Response About Warriors vs. LeBron James, Lakers Play-In

If the current seeding for the Western Conference holds, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers would meet in one of the first play-in matchups. When asked about the possibility after Saturday's 136-97 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Stephen Curry gave reporters a priceless response: A Warriors-Lakers play-in matchup would be nothing short of a ratings bonanza for the NBA, which has recently seen its fair share of criticism regarding the play-in.
FanSided

Steph Curry reacts to potentially facing LeBron and Lakers in play-in tournament (Video)

A Warriors-Lakers play-in tournament matchup is looking more realistic by the day, but would it be good for the NBA? Steph Curry doesn’t seem to mind. Curry probably felt like he could take on the world after dropping 49 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder to extend his lead for the scoring title. The race between Curry and Bradley Beal is something to watch down the stretch.
Steph Curry Has Curious Reaction To Potential LeBron James Play-In Matchup

Steph Curry has been carrying the Golden State Warriors on his back this season. Despite losing Klay Thompson to injury, Curry has been on a whole other level and has even brought the Warriors to eighth in the Western Conference standings. They are a couple of games back of the Los Angeles Lakers, who have fallen dramatically thanks to injuries that have plagued the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LeBron James delays Lakers comeback, sits out against Knicks

While media reports initially surfaced that James might make a return Tuesday night against New York, Coach Frank Vogel said he learned mid-morning that James wouldn't be able to play. He was a full participant in Monday's practice. He came out of it OK, but again, you always just want to measure the response to the workload and make a decision whether it's smart to be in the next night," Vogel said.
Lakers hope for boost from LeBron James against Rockets

LeBron James is expected to make his return to the floor when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. James has missed 25 of the past 27 games due to a right ankle injury, including Tuesday night's 101-99 overtime against the visiting New York Knicks. James...
Lakers' LeBron James could return against Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said "there's a chance" superstar LeBron James will return to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. James returned from a six-week absence due to a right ankle sprain only to re-aggravate the injury after just two appearances for injury-hit NBA champions the Lakers.
Lakers Nation

Jared Dudley Laughs At Seeing Teams Tanking To Avoid Lakers In Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained throughout the 2020-21 season that they are ready to play any team when it comes to defending their status as defending NBA champions. The Lakers were hit just as hard as any other team with injuries throughout the season which forced them down the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles ended their regular season on a high note, winning five consecutive games though they still ended up as the conference’s seventh seed.
Shannon Sharpe: Lakers have concluded they’ll be in the play-in as LeBron James misses yet another game | UNDISPUTED

After not playing against the New York Knicks, LeBron James was set to make his return against the Houston Rockets last night, where the Los Angeles Lakers also unveiled their latest championship banner, but for the second game in a row, LeBron opted not to suit up as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain that have now cost him 25 of the last 27 games. He took to Twitter to let Lakers fans know, saying QUOTE: 'Getting close but I won't be in the lineup tonight but more importantly I will be there to put that CHAMPIONSHIP banner in the rafters at Staples Center in front of our fans!!' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron's decision to not play against the Rockets.
LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA's MVP award. James' flattery comes ahead of Wednesday's matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry's Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA's Play-In Tournament. Just look at what he's done this year," James told reporters after the Lakers' win Sunday over New Orelans to secure No.
Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
LeBron James, Steph Curry to resume rivalry in play-in game

For as many times as LeBron James and Steph Curry have clashed, there’s yet to be a catchy name for their match-up. After Curry’s 46-point afternoon in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, one that clinched the Golden State Warriors’ eighth seed in the play-in tournament, teammate Juan Tuscano-Anderson reached beyond the realm of sport for comparison: “He’s like the Picasso of our time.”
FanSided

The Clippers fearing the Lakers shows who the superior team is

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially in the play-in tournament and will be squaring off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one game to decide who the seventh seed in the Western Conference will be. The loser of that game will play the winner of the Memphis...