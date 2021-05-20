newsbreak-logo
Hari Nef Is Living Her Gay Prom Queen Fantasy

By Ana Escalante
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when Hari Nef wasn't a big Pride girlie. The model and actress stepped away from the glitter and rainbows for a while, disillusioned by the way others tokenized her identity for a singular month of the year. It felt like a social experiment on pumping rainbow-fueled capitalist propaganda. It gets disheartening after a while, Nef explained, being the spokesperson of a community that has so much more to offer the other 11 months.

