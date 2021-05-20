Hari Nef Is Living Her Gay Prom Queen Fantasy

Back in 2019, Billy Porter stirred up a lot of conversation when he appeared on the Oscars red carpet in a black tuxedo gown. Like all of his red carpet appearances, Porter didn't simply walk; he performed, and his performance was one that proudly defied fashion's gender norms. The Broadway-star-turned-on-screen actor knew exactly what he was getting himself into at the time, telling Vogue ahead of his appearance: "People are going to be really uncomfortable with my black ass in a ball gown—but it's not anybody's business but mine." Now, a few years later, Porter is still holding firm in this belief and continuing to publicly push societal ideas about gender.