Kate Hudson Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Hudson has joined the cast of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2,” an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. Hudson will join Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. The casting comes two months after Johnson signed a $400 million-plus deal...

