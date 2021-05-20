Kate Hudson Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

The Knives Out 2 cast continues to grow. Janelle Monae is the latest cast member to join the sequel after Dave Bautista and Edward Norton were announced earlier this week. The trend seems to imply that one cast member will be announced every day until the cast is fully revealed. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, the unique Southern detective from the first Knives Out, is also confirmed to reprise his role, and writer/director Rian Johnson will also return. Although plot details have been kept secret, the sequel is expected to follow in the footsteps as the original movie and present an original murder mystery with a memorable and fresh cast of characters.