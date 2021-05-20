Kate Hudson Joins Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

Just weeks after the announcement of the film's release date, Lionsgate has released the trailer for The Protégé, an upcoming thriller that pits spy vs. spy in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. The movie stars Marvel staple Samuel L. Jackson, and was directed by Green Lantern filmmaker Martin Campbell. The film, about dueling assassins, will also star Maggie Q and Michael Keaton. The film is set for a release on August 20. The movie will open against Bios, a Tom Hanks film, and the Paramount/Nickelodeon joint Paw Patrol: The Movie. Featuring a script by The Equalizer 2 screenwriter Richard Wenk, the film originally known as The Asset follows two of the world’s premier assassins, Keaton's Rembrandt and Maggie Q's Anna, who “share a mysterious past from Vietnam.”