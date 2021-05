CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to streaming services, giants like Netflix and Hulu have seemed to capture the eyes of viewers with their big-time TV series and movies. However, since all of us in the last year have been stuck at home with not much to do, a new streaming service has risen up and started to join the big guys, and that is Apple TV+.