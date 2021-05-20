Snapchat Hits 500 Million Monthly Users
Snap Inc. shared a few noteworthy stats during its third annual Partner Summit on Thursday, including that Snapchat is now used by more than 500 million people each month. That figure comes just a month after Snap reported it finished the first quarter with 280 million daily users. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel shared the latest user update during his opening remarks at the company’s conference, which for the second straight year was held virtually due to the pandemic.www.thewrap.com