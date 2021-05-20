Snapchat Hits 500 Million Monthly Users

YouTube rolled out its TikTok-clone in the form of YouTube Shorts in the US back in March. The feature goes up against the likes of TikTok and its clones including Instagram Reels. Now, the company has announced that it will pay you to use its TikTok competitor. YouTube has launched a YouTube Shorts Fund in the form of a $100M fund, which will be distributed over the course of 2021-2022. Anyone is eligible to participate in the fund simply by creating unique Shorts.